South Korean bakery rises in Spring Branch with first Houston location

A popular South Korean bakery is coming to Spring Branch. Paris Baguette will open its first Houston location at 1400 Blaylock Rd., a representative tells CultureMap.

Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. Its items consist of a mix of traditional French classics like a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants with some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and then shipped to stores where they're proofed and baked.

The bakery has locations across the U.S. and Southeast Asia, including the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. A second Dallas-area location will open later this year, CultureMap Dallas reports.

Other details about Paris Baguette's plans for Houston remain a little mysterious. The representative declined to comment on when the bakery is likely to open or what other neighborhoods the company is considering.

Still, it's that Houston has been in its plans for awhile. COO Jack Moran told QSR magazine in 2018 that the company has modified its approach in cities like Dallas and Houston where diners drive past stores rather than walk to them as they do in New York and San Francisco.

Paris Baguette will enter an area of Houston where two international Asian bakeries have already found success. Taiwan-based concept 85°C Bakery Cafe has a location at the corner of Blaylock and I-10, and Tous les Jours operates inside the H Mart grocery store at 1302 Blaylock Rd.

---

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article. Eater Houston was first to report on Paris Baguette's plans.