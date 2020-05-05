Houston restaurants honor Mother's Day with dine-in or takeaway options

Whether people choose to stay home or dine out, Houston restaurants have Mother’s Day covered. Cook at home, order a feast that only requires reheating, or dine out on a decadent prix fixe — the options are numerous.

We’ve rounded over a dozen establishments that have a mix of appealing options. Choose whatever will make mom happiest.

Amalfi

Available for dine-in or to-go, chef Giancarlo Ferrara offers an extensive menu of appetizers, pastas, and entrees. Highlights include homemade gravlax salad, squid ink spaghetti with calamari and clams, risotto with shellfish, and salt-crusted whole branzino for two.

Backstreet Cafe

The River Oaks favorite is offering three-course meals for two that are designed to be heated at home. Entree options include salmon with chimichurri ($70), full rack of lamb ($100), and vegetarian paella ($60) — all served with choice of two sides. Wine and children’s meals available for an additional cost. Order by Wednesday, May 6 for pickup Saturday, May 9.

BCN/MAD

Customers have the option of either dining in at BCN from chef Luis Roger’s menu of classic Spanish fare or ordering to-go from MAD, which will serve a three-course menu for $75 per person. Dishes on the MAD menu include grilled octopus, Ibérico ham, chilled tomato soup, grilled lamb rack, and two paellas (pork or shellfish). Add a bouquet of flowers by David Brown for an additional fee (flowers must be ordered by Friday, May 8).

Common Bond

The bakery and cafe has a number of pre-order options available for at-home dining. Choose the simple brunch for two with croissants, prosciutto wrapped melon, and mimosa kit ($36) or a lox brunch with smoked salmon and avocado puree ($40). Sweeten things up with a “M-O-M” cake (pistachio dacquoise cake with pistachio diplomat cream), flower pot entremet, or DIY cookie kit. Preorder by Thursday, May 7 for pickup May 9 or 10.

Montrose Cheese and Wine

Treat mom to either a DIY breakfast kit that features an oven-baked Swedish pancake, berry compote, and Greenway Coffee ($40) or opt for the more decadent “Momma Snack Pack” that features 8-ounces of double cream brie, almond crisps, chocolate, honey, and a bottle of wine ($65). Pre-order for pickup Saturday, May 9 between 12 and 6 pm.

Guard & Grace

Downtown’s newest steakhouse returns with a four-course, $65 prix fixe menu. Start with chilled lobster, shrimp cocktail, or smoked salmon toast before choosing one of two salads. Entree options include an 8-ounce New York strip, 6-ounce filet mignon, or 6-ounce salmon filet. Finish with one of two desserts. Optional extras such as chocolate chip cookies, quiche, or a charcuterie board are also available.

Lucille’s

The Museum District favorite has both dine-in and to-go options. Those who choose to eat at the restaurant will have a three-course, $35 prix fixe that includes choices such as watermelon salad, fried green tomatoes, chicken and waffle, lobster Benedict, and chocolate crepe cake. Designed for four, family to-go packs include fried chicken ($55), chicken and waffles ($70), braised short rib ($70), or roasted salmon. Order by Saturday for pickup Sunday.

Kata Robata

The Upper Kirby sushi restaurant will let customers roll their own — hand rolls — with a deluxe kit that includes all the fish, nori, rice, and vegetables necessary to make 20 hand rolls, which is enough to feed four or five, depending on everyone’s appetite. Get the kit by itself for $99 or with a 720-ml bottle of Seikyo Takehara sake for $135. Pre-order by May 9 via email: katahostess@gmail.com.

Kenny & Ziggy’s

In addition to its regular menu, the deli is offering four family packs: salad sampler, smoked fish (nova and whitefish salad), New York (nova, sable or sturgeon, whitefish salad) — all of which include bagels, chocolate babka, orange juice, sparkling wine, coffee, and more — as well as a deli option white pastrami, corned beef, turkey, trimmings, sodas, and dessert. Order by Thursday, May 7 for pickup Sunday.

Ouzo Bay/Loch Bar

The Baltimore-based seafood restaurants — one, a globally inspired fine dining restaurant with a lengthy wine list and the other, an East Coast-style tavern with lots of bourbon — are offering a $25 gift card to anyone who books a reservation this weekend, including brunch on Mother’s Day. First responders with proof of employment will receive 50 percent off their bill this weekend only.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

The Memorial City restaurant has two packages available with all the ingredients necessary to prepare a feast at home. Choose either breakfast in bed — biscuits, eggs, potatoes, bacon, and sausage — or lunch — garden salad, chicken filets, salmon filets, asparagus, and seasoning — then add extras like a pancake kit with maple syrup, chocolate chip cookies, or cocktail kits (mimosa, Bloody Mary, or margarita). Pre-order by May 7 for pickup Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.