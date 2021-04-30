Epic San Diego wing restaurant flies into Houston with new locations

A popular San Diego wing joint's expansion plans include Houston and Dallas. Epic Wings signed a 39 store franchise agreement that will fuel the restaurant's growth in Los Angeles County, Las Vegas, and the Lone Star State.

Founded in 1982 as Wings 'N Things, Epic Wings describes itself as the first restaurant to bring Buffalo wings to the West Coast. In addition to wings, the restaurant serves chicken strips, pizza sticks, and fries. As part of its commitment to freshness, the company does not use freezers, heat lamps, or microwaves at its restaurants.

A representative tells CultureMap that Epic Wings intends to open its first Houston location in early 2021 or early 2022. Currently, the company is looking at possibilities in places such as Spring, Conroe, Kingwood, and Pearland.

Franchisee Kevin Davis, of Phenomenal Wings, has opened almost 200 fast food restaurants including Dunkin Donuts, Papa John’s, Popeyes, and Subway. Louisiana Kitchen, Subway and Phenix Salon Suites nationwide. With 73 units, he's also the largest franchisee of Phenix Salon Suites.

The agreement with Davis is part of the company's plan to open 100 new locations over the next several years.

“The experience and knowledge that Kevin and the Phenomenal Wings Team is bringing to Epic Wings is immeasurable,” said Rob Streett, president of Epic Wings, in a statement. “This level of experience and support will allow us to grow in these targeted markets. Kevin’s expertise and depth of multi-unit development will provide Epic Wings with a significant advantage as we expand our national footprint.”