These hot Houston restaurants are now offering takeaway service

Even though Texas restaurants are allowed to reopen at 25-percent occupancy beginning May 1, to-go dining will be a part of most establishments’ offerings for the foreseeable future. Even when dining rooms are open, 25 percent capacity is hardly a road to profitability, and many diners might not feel comfortable eating in the company of strangers (yet).

With that in mind, consider these establishments that either recently resumed to-go service or will begin doing so within the next week.

Bori

Spring Branch’s upscale Korean BBQ restaurant resumed to-go service this week. The limited menu includes four appetizers (we recommend the seafood pancake), three bento boxes built around the restaurant’s signature meats (bulgogi, marinated pork belly, or marinated, boneless short rib), and two rice-centric entrees.

Bosscat Kitchen/BCK

Both the Galleria-area, whiskey-fueled restaurant and its burger-powered sibling in The Heights will begin to-go service on Monday, May 4. Bosscat’s menu will include new, $10 specials designed to offer value to diners, as well as cocktail kits.

Dozier’s BBQ

With many people working from home, it’s never been easier to make the drive to this Fulshear institution that recently welcomed pitmaster Jim Buchanan (Pappa Charlie’s, Buck’s Barbeque). Hours are 11 am to 7 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Eunice

The Greenway Plaza that pays homage to chef Drake Leonards’ hometown reopened for to-go dinner service (4-8 pm) this week. A limited menu focuses on staples such as chicken and sausage gumbo, hand-pulled burrata with pepper jelly, crawfish etouffee, and shrimp and grits. A few wines are also available.

Fung’s Kitchen

The legendary dim sim and seafood restaurant has reopened for curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash. An extensive menu includes chef’s specials, hot and cold appetizers, and a $15.99 lobster special. A separate dim sum menu is also available. Hours are 10:30 am - 7 pm daily, with dim sum available until 3 pm.

Rosie Cannonball

Goodnight Hospitality’s Spanish and Italian-inspired restaurant will resume to-go and delivery service beginning May 4. For now, the menu includes pizzas and the focaccia di Recco, a warm flatbread stuffed with mortadella and robiola. Pastry chef Shawn Gawle contributes a selection of cookies, pints of ice cream, and his acclaimed, Basque-style cheesecake.

Tiger Den

Not only did the popular Chinatown ramen shop and izakaya reopen, but it’s open during lunch, which it has never done before. The limited menu features the restaurant’s signature soups as well as appetizers (don’t miss the Brussels sprouts); sadly, the grilled items are not currently available. Tiger Den opens at 11 am Tuesday - Sunday.