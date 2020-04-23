These are the 8 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend’s best pop-ups and restaurant discount deals include the return of a classic dish, care packages for hospitality workers, and the provisions to make blood orange margaritas. Most of these events feature curbside pickup or other procedures that promote social distancing, so put that mask on and get out there.

Thursday, April 23

Food truck pop-up at The Annie Café & Bar

Get a taste of chef Robert Del Grande’s elegant cuisine, as prepared on The Annie’s food truck, at this pop-up taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday’s menu includes Del Grande’s signature coffee-crusted filet mignon (served with choice of vegetable and soup or salad). On Friday, get prime rib, chicken paillard, and bacon-wrapped quail breast. Saturday’s lunch menu features barbecue ribs, chicken and dumplings, and a roast beef sandwich. Pre-order available via The Annie’s website. Hours are 4-8 pm Thursday and Friday and 12-4 pm on Saturday.

Beef Wellington special at Tony’s

Chef Austin Waiter will serve this classic dish — two, 10-ounce beef filets wrapped in puff pastry with mushroom duxelles and pâté — Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The $95 meal feeds two and comes with bordelaise, a mixed green salad, and Italian-style vegetable medley. Tony’s regular to-go menu will also be available. Free delivery available within 5-miles for a minimum of $75. To order, call 713-622-6778, 3-8 pm.

Friday, April 24

Care Package Distribution at Ouzo Bay

The River Oaks District restaurant will distribute food boxes with ingredients sourced in collaboration with local non-profit Urban Harvest, plus recipes that offer guidance with how to use them. The boxes are free to unemployed hospitality workers and first responders (2020 paystub or other proof recent of employment required), 10 am - 12 pm or until all are distributed.

Curbside pop-up at La Grange

The Mexican-themed, Montrose patio bar has been temporarily closed, but it will return for one night only with a menu of family-style meal packs. Get 3-pound fajitas packs (choice of beef, chicken, tilapia, or mixed), beer-battered fish and shrimp, quesadillas, and more. Beer, wine, and cocktails will also be available. To order, call 832-962-4745, 3-8 pm

Taco and Margarita pop-up at Johnny’s Gold Brick

The popular Heights cocktail bar has teamed up with A Comer Tacos and upcoming cocktail bar Night Shift to sell taco packs and blood orange margarita kits on both Friday and Saturday. Choose from chicken tinga, green chile pork, or the vegetarian rajas con queso (roasted poblano, corn, calabaza squash) tacos plus margarita ingredients with or without a bottle of tequila. Must order in advance online for pickup between 5-9 pm.

Saturday, April 25

Khói Barbecue pop-up at Baileson Brewing Company

The Vietnamese-influenced barbecue pop-up will serve its signature smoked meats from 12-3. Some of the specialty items have sold out, but brisket, beef ribs, and pork ribs are still available. Order in advance online.

Dumpling Magic cooking class

Learn the secrets of dumplings from chef Evelyn Garcia (Decatur Bar, Kin at Politan Row) at this online cooking class that’s sponsored by I’ll Have What She’s Having. In addition, bartender Sarah Crowl (Penny Quarter) will teach participants how to make an original cocktail. Kits with ingredients have sold out, but participants may watch the presentation for $10.

Sunday, April 26

Pork Chop special at Perry’s Steakhouse

On Sunday nights, purchase the restaurant’s signature pork chop — plus choice of salad and dessert — for just $39. Available at all locations. Order online for curbside pickup.