Celebrating Space City
Get in the H-Town spirit with more than 20 713 Day deals and specials
Every year, more and more Houston businesses embrace 713 Day.
Although this holiday that’s named for Houston’s original area code is still unofficial, that hasn’t stopped bars, restaurants, and other venues from celebrating July 13 by creating big, blowout events and/or food and drink specials.
Here is a thorough rundown of all the places locals can go to this weekend and be — as they say around these parts — Houston Proud.
Axelrad invites Houstonians to celebrate the day with local brews. The beer garden is offering $1 off on Houston draft beers, including beers by Saint Arnold, Great Heights, Gristworkz, and more. 2 pm.
Over at BB’s Tex-Orleans, all of the restaurant's famous po’boys will be only $7.13 each on 713 Day. Choose from favorites including BB’s signature Bedtime on the Bayou Po’boy and the Surf and Turf Po’boy. 11 am.
Bagel Shop Bakery and New York Deli will be offering a sweet deal for bagel lovers. Get a half-dozen bagels for $7.13 (rainbow and French toast bagels not included in the offer). 6 am and 7 am.
Bayou Heights Bier Garten will offer its signature cocktails for $7.13, including the Sittin' Sideways, Barrebaby, Lemme Upgrade Ya, Thee Stallion, Bayou Blossom, Regulator, and the Harvey Colada.
Burger Bodega will celebrate 713 Day and National French Fry Day all weekend. They’ll have a limited-edition “713 Up” T-shirt for sale (you can get free fries with it), and Bas’s Cheesesteak Window will be around on Monday for a pop-up. 11 am.
Common Bond Coffee & Bakery will be offering one small hot drip coffee or cold brew and choice of pastry — including butter croissant, almond croissant, pistachio croissant, chocolate croissant, and more — for $7.13.
Craft Pita is collaborating with Pinkerton's Barbecue for a one-day-only special of a halal smoked chicken thigh pita made with smoked chicken thigh, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. In addition, Pudgy's Cookies will offer a limited-edition banana tahini cookie. Both items will only be available while supplies last. 11 am.
Duck N Bao will offer 14 of its signature cocktails — including the Azalea Margarita, Love At First Sight, and Lychee Martini — all day for $7.13 (normally $12). 11 am.
The Four Seasons Hotel Houston will hold a 713 Day celebration at its lobby bar/restaurant Bayou & Bottle. Enjoy the popular Bayou Burger and a locally-brewed Equal Parts Loggerbier draft for $7.13 all day. 11 am.
Over at Hongdae 33, the restaurant's cocktails, including the Magic Potion, Orange Gummies, and Sour Apple Tequila will be available for $7.13 each (normally $11). 11:30 am.
For Saturday through Monday, the Houston Zoo will offer $7.13 admission tickets. Attendees can add the 713 Day Ballcap Bundle for $35, which includes a limited-edition hat, one admission to Mythical Realms, and one carousel ride. 9 am.
Meow Wolf’s Radio Tave is celebrating 713 Day all weekend with live events, special cocktails, limited merch, and live DJ streams from Ice House Radio. Attendees will also receive 13 percent off admission by using promo code 713DAY when purchasing tickets online. 10 am.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present a screening of the filmed-in-Houston 1994 movie Reality Bites, introduced by writer/visual artist James “The Houstorian” Glassman. Before the movie, enjoy a Houston-themed cocktail and light bites. 6 pm.
Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate 713 Day with a special discount on two fan favorites. Customers can enjoy premium, s’mores and cinnamon roll-flavored bundtlets, for $7.13 (normally $7.99) on Monday. 9 am.
Off the Record Listening Bar will have a 713 Day Game Night, hosted by Houston city controller Chris Hollins. Pull up, play some games, and buy some records, all while celebrating the people, culture, and music of H-Town. 6:30 pm.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown and Navigation locations will have deals on some of their classics. On 713 Day, customers can order the chile con queso (normally $13) and the Original Ninfarita (normally $12) for $7.13 each. 11 am.
Pizaro's Pizza is offering a discounted classic for 713 Day during a specific timeframe. On Sunday, customers are invited to place orders of Napoletana Margherita Pizza for $7.13, between 7 pm and 7:13 pm only.
Saint Arnold Brewing Co. will have a full 713 Day, with a DJ playing H-Town hits and live performances. Limited edition shirts, glassware, and stickers will be available, in addition to 713 flash tattoos and a local market. 4 pm.
The Savoy will have a “We Rep 713 Weekend.” complete with a weekend brunch kickoff on Friday, a We Rep Houston Day Party on Saturday, and a “713 Slab Sunday.” On Monday, they’ll have $7.13 frozen cocktails and Houston-themed drinks all day. 11 am.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will bring back the Houston enchilada for 713 Day, and the rest of July, for only $7.13. That's a barbacoa enchilada topped with chile de arbol salsa, fresh chopped onions, and cheese. Happy hour prices on all house drinks and bites will also be available all day long on Monday. 11 am.
At Treebeards, customers are invited to enjoy red beans and rice with sausage (normally $8; limited 4 per customer) for $7.13. 11 am.
Typhoon Texas Waterpark is joining the festivities with a one-day admission for just $7.13. People also can enjoy select food and beverage specials priced at $7.13, along with live music, face painting, and family-friendly activities. 11 am.