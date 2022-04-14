New virtual brand in Houston delivers biscuits and chicken sandwiches

A virtual concept is debuting in the Greater Houston area serving a quintessential food combo: chicken and biscuits. Called, fittingly enough, Chicken n' Biscuits, it's a virtual brand from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store with their signature fried chicken and signature biscuits, plus that pandemic-era staple: the fried chicken sandwich.

Cracker Barrel first launched Chicken n’ Biscuits by Cracker Barrel in 2021, serving up chicken-centered meals and biscuits. But it recently got rebranded, followed by an expansion into 400 Cracker Barrel locations nationwide. That list includes five Houston locations, all in the suburbs.

Chicken n' Biscuits' new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich stars their breaded fried chicken, adorned with pickles, on a brioche bun, served with steak fries and Duke's Mayonnaise.

The menu also includes:

Southern fried chicken with signature seasoning

Fried chicken tenders with sauces such as Dill Pickle Ranch or Maple Chipotle

Mac n' cheese, baked to create a crispy layer of cheese on top

Steak fries

Green beans

Coleslaw

Fruit cobbler topped with a flaky, sugary crust

Biscuit beignets

Orders can be placed on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, from 10:30 am-9 pm; search for "Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel." Ingenious.

Cracker Barrel's senior director of strategy and innovation Matthew Schaefer says in a statement that they know the chicken sandwich arena is competitive. But they are not cowed.

"For years, the debate around 'the best chicken sandwich' has been growing," Schaefer says. "Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich."

"The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners," Schaefer says.

Houston-area locations where it's available include:

Cypress : 27040 NW Freeway

: 27040 NW Freeway West Houston : 18151 Katy Freeway

: 18151 Katy Freeway Pearland : 11019 Shadow Creek Pkwy

: 11019 Shadow Creek Pkwy League City : 231 Gulf Freeway South

: 231 Gulf Freeway South Conroe: 1301 League Line Rd.

It's also available at select locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.

The company also operates The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel, their breakfast-all-day, pancake-delivery brand; and Cracker Barrel Kitchen, the anchor brand for its ghost kitchen outposts which launched in California in 2021.