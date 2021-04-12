4 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, downtown developments, and kids eat free

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Guests at Houston’s Le Méridien Hotel will be able to order in room dining from recently opened downtown restaurant The Nash. The luxurious hotel closed its restaurant Zutro last year, Rick Oberdahlhoff, Le Méridien’s director of sales and marketing, tells CultureMap through a representative.

While the hotel works on developing a new concept for the space with a new chef, hotel visitors will be able to order dinner from The Nash’s menu of pizza, steaks, and small plates. Open since January in downtown’s The Star apartment building, The Nash describes itself as a “love letter to American food” with dishes created by consulting chef Omar Pereney.

Build-your-own-salad chain Salata will open its newest Houston location in Garden Oaks on Thursday, April 15. Located at 3201. N Shepherd Dr., the new restaurant will serve its familiar menu of five salad bases, 50-plus toppings, and 11 dressings. It is the company’s 78th location nationwide.

To celebrate the opening, diners who dine at the new location on April 15 will have the opportunity to enter a raffle with a prize of free Salata for a year.

The Galleria has a new plan to lure families back to the mall with a special kids-eat-free offer. From now through May 31, diners who purchase an adult meal will receive a free kids meal at select restaurants. The participants consist of Blanco Tacos + Tequila, La Madeline, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, Poke Fresh, and Shake Shack — tough break, Nobu and Musaafer fans.

Simply show this page when ordering to redeem the offer. See restaurants for additional restrictions and details.

Houston’s Crust Pizza Co. will open two new locations in 2021. Known for its menu of New York-style pies, salads, and sandwiches, the company will open a location in Kingwood (30129 Rock Creek Dr.) this June followed by an outpost in Spring (5211 FM 2920) in September. Crust operates a number of locations in The Woodlands, Spring, Cypress, and Katy with plans to add seven more between the Houston are and Louisiana.

“We are very grateful to have the opportunity to bring our fresh dining experience to new communities and deepen our current relationships despite the challenges of last year,” Crust co-founder Clint Price said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such loyal customers, without them we would not be able to continue doing what we love, serving delicious homemade pizzas to the community.”