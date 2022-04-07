Houston's iconic Jewish bakery rises with fourth location in Tanglewood

One of Houston's most enduring bakeries will add a new location later this year. Three Brothers Bakery will open its fourth store at the Tanglewood Center (500 Chimney Rock Rd.).

Located in a former Murphy's Deli, the new Three Brothers will occupy a 1,300-square-foot space in the center that's anchored by a Walgreens pharmacy. The bakery, a staple of Houston's Jewish community, serves breads, cakes, cookies, pies and other items. It will also offer a full range of coffee drinks.

"We used to go to the Walgreens and always thought it would be a great location as there is really a void in the area for our kind of products," co-owner Janice Jucker tells CultureMap in an email. "We finally figured out what works for us — smaller is better . . . We can’t wait to introduce the neighborhood to Three Brothers Bakery and meet our new neighbors."

Jucker's husband Bobby Jucker traces his roots in the baking business back five generations to Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, according to a release. His father Sigmund immigrated to America with his brothers Sol and Max after all three survived the Holocaust.

Tanglewood will be the bakery's first new location since opening an outpost on Washington Avenue in 2014. More recently, the bakery's main location on Braeswood has suffered damage during the Tax Day flood in 2016 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017. In 2018, Three Brothers received the SBA Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery in recognition of its resilience.

“We are extremely excited about this new Tanglewood bakery, as it is the first after a series of natural disasters that stopped our growth for eight years,” Bobby Jucker said in a statement. “We believe this location to be the first of more to come.”

Michael Burgower and Eric H. Lestin of Cushman & Wakefield represented Three Brothers in the lease negotiations. Kathy King of Edge Realty Partners represented the landlord, Unilev Capital.

“Beginning in Europe nearly 200 years ago, Three Brothers Bakery has celebrated a rich history in Houston and solidified its position as an institution,” Lestin said. “We are happy to represent them in this new location, which will be their fourth storefront and kick-off their future expansion plans.”