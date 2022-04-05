Casual new neighborhood bar bringing craft brews, late-night eats, and major upside to Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

A new bar aims to bring craft beer and good times to Garden Oaks and Oak Forest. Upside Pub will open this summer in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr.

Paige and Andy Lujan, a married couple who moved to Texas in 2021 with the goal of starting a business, bring a range of experiences to the project. Paige, who will serve as the bar's managing partner, has extensive experience in the craft beer industry, including opening craft beer bars in California, helping to create Los Angeles Beer Week, and co-founding the Artisinal Brewers Collective, a group of 15 bars, restaurants, and brewpubs in Southern California. Andy is a former Army Ranger who serves as his wife's sounding board and will provide back end support to Upside Pub.

Together, they've created a place where people can gather for food, beer, and cocktails in a casual, come-as-you-are environment. Paige will use her craft beer experience to select the pub's 15 taps as well as a small list of bottled and canned options. Food will be served at lunch, dinner, and late night with weekend brunch service to follow. Look for an eclectic menu that includes housemade queso and chicken wings along with items that draw on the couple's roots in New Jersey and California such as shrimp rolls and burritos.

TVs will show all the local teams as well as special events like English Premier League matches and F1 races. Board games will also be available.

“Every neighborhood deserves a neighborhood pub, and The Upside Pub is excited to welcome the residents of the GOOF greater neighborhood through our doors,” Paige said in a statement. “We want Upside Pub to serve a purpose for our neighborhood — from post-PTA meeting drinks, to weekday lunch for local businesses, to being the perfect third date spot where someone will always know your name.”