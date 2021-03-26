Houston's oldest craft brewery shakes up flavorful new line of hard seltzers

Not even Houston's oldest craft brewer can resist the growing hard seltzer market. Saint Arnold Brewing Company will release Superfine, a lineup of four hard seltzer flavors, on Monday, March 29.

Despite the new category, the product is still made to Saint Arnold's typical standards. All four flavors use natural ingredients such as black currant, passion fruit, tangerine, lemon, and orange peels to provide drinkers with bright, fruit-forward flavors.

The product still meets drinkers' expectations for hard seltzer by having a low, 4.5-percent ABV, zero grams of sugar, two grams of carbs, and 95-calories per 12-ounce can. Variety packs will be available in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth beginning on Monday, with distribution to Austin, San Antonio, and Louisiana coming in May.

“We focused on achieving the highest quality and taste while maintaining low calorie and carb counts,” Brock Wagner, Saint Arnold's founder and head brewer, said in a statement. “It was challenging and there was a steep learning curve, especially since our process is different from other seltzers on the market. The end results make all the hard work worth it.”

The four flavors consist of: Mimosa Morning, made with passion fruit and orange peel; Berry Lounge, made with black currant, lime juice, lime peel, and tangerine; Sangria Sunset, made with black currant, passion fruit, and orange peel; and Lemon Drop, made with lemon juice, lemon peel, and tangerine.

“Since I’ve been with Saint Arnold, and even before me, we’ve been adamant about using real ingredients,” brewing innovation manager Aaron Inkrott added. “No extracts or ‘natural flavors.’ We feel using real fruit truly represents its character in the beverages we make.”

That Saint Arnold would want to enter the seltzer market shouldn't come as a surprise. As beverage writer Bryan Roth noted in a recent Twitter thread, the category has absolutely exploded. Americans have already bought more seltzer in the first three months of 2021 than they did in all of 2018 (h/t @beer_chris).

The trend shows no signs of slowing down. A Topo Chico-branded seltzer from Molson Coors will also debut on Monday. Locally, both Karbach Brewing and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company have already released their own seltzers.