Houston's 'Sugar Fairy' rolls out reopening date for her beloved bakery

Let's take a brief pause from all the coronavirus-related bad news about the current state of the restaurant industry for something more fun.

Fluff Bake Bar will reopen in its new location (1701 W. 15th St.) on Saturday, March 21, at 8 am, pastry chef Rebecca Masson announced (Full disclosure: Masson is a regular guest on CultureMap's "What's Eric Eating" podcast).

When Masson closed her original location in January, she expected to be open in time for Valentine's Day. That didn't happen, but now seems like a great time for a Star Crossed Lover (Rice Krispie treat topped with salted caramel and dipped in chocolate), Couch Potato cookie, or any of Masson's other signature treats. The bakery will also serve espresso-based drinks and cold brew coffee.

Working with a limited staff means a limited menu. Daily croissant and kolache production will have to wait for now, and hours of operation are limited to 8 am - 2 pm Wednesday - Sunday.

In keeping with Harris County's restrictions on restaurants, customers will not be allowed inside the bakery. All orders will be served curbside, and all coffee will be in disposable containers. Only credit cards will be accepted for payment.

Customers may call the bakery in advance at 713-522-1900 or simply pull up for assistance. Residents of the 77008 zip code are eligible for local delivery. The cost is free for orders of $25 or more, with a $10 fee for orders under $25, which makes ordering cookies by the dozen a financially responsible decision.

To celebrate Fluff's opening, Feges BBQ will be on-site with a limited bulk menu that includes whole briskets ($100), 3 pounds of chopped brisket or pulled pork ($40 each), and whole turkey breasts ($40).

"I’ve always liked being a part of a community, and I think being smackdab in the middle of a residential neighborhood will be a huge draw for us,” Masson said in January. Her new neighbors probably feel the same way.