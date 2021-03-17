8 things to know in Houston food right now: ramen reopening, Mark Holley returns, and all the pie

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Reopenings

Ramen Tatsu-ya will reopen for dine-in with dinner service on March 24, the restaurant announced. It has operated exclusively for to-go throughout the pandemic.

When the Montrose restaurant reopens, diners will find a different mode of service. Instead of ordering at a counter, a host will seat parties, where they will use a QR code to order online. Plexiglass dividers have been installed between booths and to partition community tables.

The restaurant, now under the direction of executive sous chef Todd Patterson, will be open daily from 11 am-10 pm beginning March 25. Reservations will be available via the Resy app.

Davis St. at Hermann Park will reopen this spring. In an email sent to the restaurant’s mailing list, chef Mark Holley wrote that being closed for a year helped ensure that its return would offer “the same experience, food, and ambiance you have come to expect from Davis Street.” He also promised a mix of new dishes and old favorites.

Known for his restaurants Pesce and Holley’s, the chef has been a fixture of Houston’s culinary scene. Under his tenure, Davis St. earned a spot on Texas Monthly’s list of the state’s best new restaurants for 2020.

Romano’s Pizza is on track to reopen in early to mid April, the restaurant announced on Facebook. The Montrose pizzeria known for its oversized New York-style slices and classic, Italian-American fare — the meat-filled ravioli are particularly choice — has been closed since October due to damage it sustained when an adjacent nail salon caught fire.

Montrose favorite Cecil’s Pub has also begun to take steps towards reopening. In a note published on Facebook, the bar’s owners stated the building’s plumbing needs repairs after the recent winter storm.

“We want to thank you for your patronage and interest and would like to ask you to help us keep Cecil’s alive by coming to the bar often and telling your friends and family to come, too,” the post states. “Even as we push to reopen, the only way we can keep Cecil’s open is with ever expanding support from our patrons.”

Coming attractions

Chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee (Kokoro, Handies Douzo) will open a new restaurant later this year in the space that previously houses Kukuri and Kubo’s (1902 Washington Ave.), Eater Houston reports. Details on the menu and the restaurant’s design are still in the planning stages.

A fifth location of House of Pies will open in Cypress this fall, the restaurant announced on social media. It is expected to occupy a former PDQ on 290 near Spring Cypress Rd. In addition to an extensive selection of pie, the restaurant offers breakfast all day and other diner fare.

Katz’s Deli & Bar is considering a location in the Galleria area. A representative tells CultureMap the restaurant is under contract on a location on Westheimer that could open in the summer of 2022, but plans have yet to be finalized. The restaurant opened its third Houston-area location in The Heights last September.

Other news and notes

Revival Market will celebrate its tenth anniversary this Sunday, March 21 with a bash that features dishes served by 15 chefs from the establishment’s past and present. Participants include Agricole Hospitality co-founders Morgan Weber and Ryan Pera, along with veterans such as Adam Dorris (Pax Americana, Presidio), Gary Ly (93 ‘Til), and Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar).

Divided into two sessions from 11 am - 2 pm and 2-5 pm to promote social distancing, tickets ($65) include food from the participating chefs, two drink tickets, live music, and access to a “Super Sweet Raffle” that includes rare bottles of bourbon, restaurant gift cards, and more. Get tickets here.