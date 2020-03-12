Houston foodie events postponed or canceled as coronavirus concerns rise

Editor's note: Food events across the Houston area are being postponed or cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This article will keep readers current on all the latest updates. CultureMap will update this article as news warrants.

Southern Smoke Spring has cancelled its dinner scheduled for March 28 that would have featured James Beard Award-winning chefs Chris Shepherd and Stephanie Izard. In a statement, Shepherd encouraged donations to the Southern Smoke Foundation, which provides emergency financial assistance to people in the restaurant industry.

"This was a heartbreaking decision for us to make, as we were on pace to raise more than $200,000 for the Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Fund for food and beverage industry professionals in crisis," Shepherd said in a statement. "We know they will need the support of Southern Smoke more than ever in the coming weeks and months. Our hope, as always, is to be ready to support those in the industry in crisis who are unable to work due to illness, natural disasters or other catastrophic events that render them unable to earn a living. Houston’s robust culinary community soldiers on, and we hope that you will continue to patronize local bars and restaurants."

8th Wonder Brewery has postponed its annual Celebr8ion that had been scheduled for March 21. The event was expected to draw 1,500 people to the EaDo brewery for a day of music, beer, and food.

"We are incredibly bummed, but it’s in everyone’s best interest," the brewery stated on social media. "We will issue refunds on all tickets. Stay tuned for upcoming release dates on all the ridiculous beer we were going to tap for the big day."

Holler Brewing has postponed its Puppies for Breakfast pre-fest party that was scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

🚨 We have made the decision that this weekend is not ideal to host our fundraising event for @Friends4Lifeorg We look forward to a make up celebration in the next few months 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KGJkQ2s9Xp — Holler Brewing Co. (@HollerBeer) March 12, 2020

Karbach Brewing has postponed its Light Circus Spring Break Concert that had been scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Tickets will be honored for the new date. Those with questions may contact the brewery at either info@karbachbrewing.com or 713-680-8886.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company has canceled or postponed a number of events. Its restaurant and beer garden remains open normal hours. Canceled events include pub crawls in Katy (March 14) and College Station (March 28). Postponed events include: Saint Patrick's Day Party (March 17), Fly Fishing Film Tour (March 25), Beer and Dumpling Pairing (March 29), and the Art Car IPA 5K (April 5). People who registered for those events will receive an email from the brewery with more information.