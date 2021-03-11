Houston's totally rad new '80s diner rocks out opening date

The wait for Houston's ’80s-themed diner ends next week. Hungry Like the Wolf will open Monday, March 15, a representative tells CultureMap.

“Instead of it being a ’50s diner, which is passé, it's an ’80s diner,” proprietor Andrew Adams told CultureMap in October. “The environment, the music, the decor, the outfits, the neon [will be ‘80s themed], and the menu will have an influence of names. It's basically a love affair with the ’80s.”

Located in the former Beer Market Co. space at 920 Studemont St., Hungry Like the Wolf will offer diners a nostalgic atmosphere to the days of arcade games, breakdancing, and MTV actually playing music videos. The restaurant offered a sneak peek at its interior on Instagram.

Dishes on the menu reference cultural artifacts from the era that will surely appeal to anyone who remembers Max Headroom. Consider the Where's the Beef burger with its vegetarian patty or the "Paul Reuben." Start with a Motley Crudité Platter or an Our House In The Middle of the Street salad.

Breakfast items include the Purple Rain pancakes and the Pretty in Pink (Texas toast stuffed with strawberries and cream cheese). Of course, those items are available all day or, in the menu's parlance, "as you wish."

Other details, such as operating hours, drinks, and theme nights will be announced as the restaurant gets settled in. Adams said he plans to be open late to capture those looking for sustenance after a night of partying at the nearby bars.