Austin-based 'honest' ice cream shop churns out first Houston location

One of Austin's favorite ice cream shops has signed on to one of Houston's most interesting mixed-use developments. Lick Honest Ice Creams will open its first Houston-area location this fall in the Autry Park development at the corner of Shepherd Drive and Allen Parkway.

Founded in 2011 by partners Anthony Sobotik and Chad Palmatier, Lick makes ice cream with ingredients sourced from Texas farms and dairies. All of its flavors are soy-free, palm oil-free, and preservative-free.

CultureMap San Antonio describes Lick's approach as follows:

Although known for using unconventional ingredients like cilantro and beets, Lick has plenty of approachable flavors for the whole family like milk chocolate, honey and vanilla bean, and horchata. But the seasonal menus are where Lick really stretches its creative muscles with innovative scoops like honeyed peaches with rosemary; dewberry corn cobbler; and zesty blackberry, lime, and basil.

The 560-square-store store will follow the design of Lick's newest San Antonio locations. Lick has also announced a location in the East River development, but that store won't open until next year.

“As a native Texan, my dream has always been to share ice cream made with outstanding ingredients grown and produced in our great state with fellow ice cream lovers,” Sobotik said in a statement. “Lick is excited to make its debut in Houston at Autry Park, in a development at the epicenter of Houston’s most exciting neighborhoods, restaurants, parks, and more.”

Autry Park will also be home to Auden, a vegetable-forward restaurant from chefs Kirthan and Kripa Shenoy, as well as two new concepts from from B&B Butchers owner Berg Hospitality: luxurious steakhouse Turner's Cut and American brasserie Annabelle's.

Developed by local real estate firms Lionstone Investments and Hanover Company, Autry Park occupies 14 acres on the western edge of Buffalo Bayou Park. The project's three-phase masterplan includes five towers encompassing 1,450 residential units, 350,000 square feet of Class A office space, and 100,000 square feet of retail, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring Lick Honest Ice Creams to Autry Park,” added Matt Ragan of Rebees, Hanover’s retail partner in the project. “Our goal is to create a culinary destination by bringing together the best talent we can find for Houstonians to enjoy. To that end, we are so excited for Lick to open their doors."