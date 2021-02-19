Houston, you've earned these cool specials on National Margarita Day

Generally, we ignore made-up national food holidays around these parts. First of all, the timing seems completely arbitrary — why is National Oyster Day in August when summer is the worst time of year to eat them raw?

More importantly, people should eat or drink what they want when they want to. The heart wants what it wants. Make every day National Cheeseburger Day.

However, we make an exception for National Margarita Day, which happens to be this Monday, February 22. Houstonians have embraced the cocktail as a civic favorite. We drink them on the rocks, frozen, and straight up. Even better, the signature blend of tequila, orange, lime, and sweetener lends to endless variations — try one made with mezcal and Green Chartreuse (trust us).

That citywide affection prompts bars and restaurants across Greater Houston to run margarita day specials. After all, the only thing better than a good margarita is a good margarita at a discount. Besides, after a week of power outages and busted pipes, every adult that wants one could use a drink (or two).

Here’s a quick list of a few of our favorite margarita day specials around town. Enjoy them responsibly.

Eight Row Flint

The Heights patio bar may officially be devoted to “whiskey, beer, and tacos,” but the overwhelming popularity of its signature take on the Ranchwater demonstrates its agave affection. Get all day happy hour pricing on rock or frozen margs, which means they cost $7 instead of $12.50.

El Big Bad

Monday will be a busy night at this downtown spot. Not only will house margaritas get discounted to $4.95, but Monday is also steak night — complete with live music. Also, February 22 is also “Dirt Day” in tribute to Dirt Bar’s original address (222 Yale), the rock and roll dive bar where EBB owners/brothers Steve and Shaun Sharma first began entertaining Houstonians.

El Patio

The restaurant’s “infamous” frozen blue margaritas are $6 all night.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

All of the Austin-based burger joint’s Houston outposts will celebrate margarita day with $5 single-serving margaritas. To-go customers may purchase a 32-ounce bottle of the Doble Fina Margarita or a half gallon bag of frozen margaritas for just $20 (regularly $29.95).

Monkey’s Tail

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bar of the Year winner will feature a few cocktails on margarita day. Get one on the rocks with Sauza Blanco, orange cordial, broiled lime, and agave or select one of two frozens: regular or Fanta Orange. They’re $6 during happy hour (4-7 pm) or $8 the rest of the night.

Picos

The Upper Kirby restaurant known for its signature shaker margarita has a number of tempting margarita day options, including the El Jefe mixed with Patrón Roca Silver Tequila, Patrón Citronge Orange Liqueur, and fresh lime juice ($14); La Elegance made with Don Julio 1942, Cointreau Noir, and fresh lime juice ($28); and the Ilegal Rita made with Ilegal Mezcal joven, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, lime, orange, and agave with a tajin rim ($13).

Pistoleros

The Montrose taco and tequila joint will offer $6 Milagro margaritas on Monday.

The Taco Stand

The newly opened restaurant offers canned and frozen margaritas alongside its extensive taco selection. On Monday, get frozens for $9.99, single cans for $7.99, and double cans for $9.99. And yes, they’re available for both dine-in and via drive-thru — just don’t open the cans until arriving at home.