If love is in the air, then be sure to also put something you love in your cup. The warm, welcoming flavors of maple and pumpkin spice get an amorous kick with blood orange, bourbon, and Modelo Especial.

With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Especial has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

Here's how to mix up this "beer-tail" for your special someone:

O' My Darling

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 oz. Modelo Especial

2 oz. small-batch bourbon

3⁄4 oz. blood orange gastrique*

1⁄4 oz. smoked maple syrup

1⁄4 oz. fresh lemon juice

2 dashes pumpkin spice bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Orange

Ice

Directions

*To make the gastrique: Melt 3/4 quart sugar in a medium pan. Juice 12 blood oranges and add to pan, bringing to a simmer. Add 1/4 cup red wine vinegar and reduce.

Combine the whiskey, syrup, lemon juice, blood orange gastrique, and bitters into a shaker.

Fill half with ice and shake well.

Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass and top with Modelo Especial.

Garnish with orange peel.

Be sure to enjoy responsibly.

