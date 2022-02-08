Talented Houston chef serves up innovative cooking aids via new online grocery store

Chef Jonny Rhodes has launched the next evolution of Broham Soul Food & Groceries, the grocery concept he started in 2020. While Broham’s permanent location in the East River mixed-use development won’t be ready until next year, Rhodes has begun selling select products via a newly opened online store.

Broham currently offers shelf stable products such as sauces, spices, and dressings that home cooks can use to enhance the flavors of their dishes. The chef grew many of the products’ ingredients at Food Fight Farms, the property he’s been developing in Cleveland, Texas.

Since he closed Indigo, his innovative tasting menu restaurant that earned recognition from publications such as GQ, Food & Wine, and Time, Rhodes has been devoting all of his attention to the farm. Those efforts are showing results. A recent harvest included a number of crops, including collard greens, cucumbers, carrots, and a range of cover crops that will improve the soil for future growth,

“The farm is built out,” Rhodes tells CultureMap. “We have five, 1,800-square-foot greenhouses. We have some big open fields for us to grow other products on. I’ve built a fruit processing plant for us to package and label everything as well.”

Now, he’s ready to start selling products via Broham. Shoppers will find items Rhodes developed for use at Indigo, such as his signature “Okra Condiment,” as well as mustards, pickles, spice blends, and more.

“The canary mustard, that’s probably one of my favorite products,” Rhodes says. [It’s] a regular yellow mustard, but ours has a lot more flavor . . . Same thing with Carolina brown mustard. I don’t see many people in Texas that make brown mustard. It’s something I grew up eating. We served it [at Indigo] with our brisket pastrami and our beets stewed in sorghum.”

Since the items use produce grown at Food Fight or other nearby farms, once this year’s supply runs out they won’t be available again until the next harvest. That’s one way consumers can be assured that Broham isn’t cutting corners or using any substandard ingredients.

“We want transparency with all of our food,” Rhodes says. “I think that’s going to set us apart from any grocery store that currently exists.”

The store’s selection will expand as more crops are harvested and processed. Rhodes also plans to add select products created by other chefs he’s met in his travels around the world. Ultimately, Broham’s brick and mortar will sell close to 600 products, including meats, seafood, breads, and more.

Beginning March 1, Broham will begin offering memberships for access to events such as cooking classes and farm tours that will further help people connect with their food. The classes will focus on how a person can use the store’s products to enhance their own cooking.

Look for more information about that in the coming weeks. For now, home chefs can take advantage of these locally made products created by one of the city’s top culinary minds.