Wildly popular Heights hot chicken shop rolls out new food truck fleet

Typically, once a food truck upgrades to a brick and mortar location it doesn't look back. The truck gets parked so that its owners can focus on the more convenient (and more profitable) building.

But Mico's Hot Chicken isn't a typical restaurant. The wildly popular Heights establishment announced it will expand its reach by fielding a fleet of five bright red food trucks.

When the first truck hits the road in March, it will serve Mico's signature hot chicken sandwiches alongside waffle fries and fried pickles. Details about where the trucks will operate are still to be determined.

“We’ve been in our brick and mortar for almost two years now –– during the pandemic the entire time –– and demand has continued to grow,” founder Kimico “Mico” Frydenlund said in a release. “We’re so grateful for the support, and we have a lot of exciting plans in the works that we can’t wait to share. We’re working hard to get this food that we’re so passionate about in more mouths.”

Opened in 2019 as a food trailer, Frydenlund and her husband Chris quickly built a following for their fiery chicken sandwiches. A brick and mortar location followed in 2020. Since then, they've refined their processes to better serve customers. For example, Mico's recently introduced online ordering that allows customer to avoid its frequent long lines.

Frydenlund has also introduced new menu items such as fried pickles. Last year, the restaurant caused a social media kerfuffle by encouraging people to add a scoop of ice cream to their hot chicken sandwiches. The dish remains available on Mico's "secret menu."

“Surprisingly we’ve had a great reaction from those who’ve been brave enough to try it," Frydenlund said last year. "They actually like the combo."

Perhaps they'll like it even more when a truck brings it directly to their neighborhood.