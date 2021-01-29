5 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, breakfast sandos, and elegant new lunch

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Coming attractions

Houston’s newest hot chicken truck will open near the Galleria next month. Clutch City Cluckers will serve halal hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and fries topped with hot chicken at 5550 Val Verde St. Founder Ahmad Kilani has worked for Abu Omar Halal and is a partner in six locations of the halal food truck and restaurant.

The truck will celebrate its grand opening the week of February 19-21 with 50-percent off all food items as well as a raffle with giveaways that include a Sony Playstion 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Katy favorite The Social Pub & Grill will open a second location in Fulshear later this year, real estate firm NewQuest Properties announced. The three year-old bar and restaurant has been a hit thanks to its eclectic menu of bar food — sandwiches, burgers, steaks, shareable, etc. — as well as extensive selection of cocktails.

“It’s possible Social Pub & Grill could be the only full-service restaurant in Cross Creek Commons,” NewQuest senior associate Andrew Alvis said in a statement. “And that’s a sweet spot to be in from a business standpoint.”

Other news and notes

Sticky’s Chicken has launched a weekend egg sandwiches pop-up. Beginning Saturday, January 30 and continuing for the foreseeable future, SCRMBLD will serve four egg sandwiches on maple butter Texas toast: bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; tomato, spinach, egg, and cheese; and grilled onion, ham, egg, and cheese.

“We’ve always wanted to add a breakfast menu, and we wanted something fun and easy and were inspired by the egg sandwich trend,” Sticky’s co-owner Patsy Vivares tells CultureMap. “So we came up with our own version."

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery has teamed up with influencer Danielle Dubois, the personality behind the hangryhoustonian Instagram account, for a special promotion to help combat childhood cancer. The bakery is offering DIY king cake decorating kits — in both cinnamon and raspberry — for the Mardi Gras season, and $5 from each kit sold will benefit Sky High for Kids, a non-profit that has raised more than $16 million for pediatric cancer research since 2007. Pre-order through February 10 for pickup between February 13 and 16.

In addition, people can purchase a Common Bond king cake that the restaurant will donate to a patient at Texas Children’s Cancer Cake. Common Bond hopes to donate at least 200 king cakes ($25) on February 16.

“Our organization started in Louisiana and it is great to go back to our roots,” Sky High founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin said in a statement. “We are humbled to be a part of this project with Common Bond and Danielle.”

After a successful run in December, Turner’s has made lunch service a permanent part of its offerings. The upscale establishment from proprietor Ben Berg and chef Robert Del Grande serves lunch Tuesday - Friday from 11 am - 3 pm.

Like the dinner menu, lunch at Turner’s features updated takes on classic American fare such as lobster salad, chicken salad, and a cheeseburger topped with Raclette and “secret sauce.” Those who really want to splurge may opt for a Texas wagyu ribeye or caviar.

“While it certainly may not be an everyday lunch spot for everyone, we hope Houstonians will consider our intimate, elegant dining room with first-class service to celebrate closing a deal, a birthday, any important milestone...or even just to take an afternoon off to splurge on yourself.,” Berg said in a statement.