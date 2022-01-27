8 top chefs heat up big return of farm-fresh Houston food festival

One of Houston's most popular food events has set its date for 2022. Chef Fest will return on Sunday, April 10.

Once again, the event will take place at the Harvest Green Village Farm in Richmond, which is part of the agriculture-focused Harvest Green development. Eight Houston chefs will utilize farm fresh produce to create dishes for attendees to enjoy.

This year's roster starts with Evelyn Garcia, recently revealed to be the local chef competing in the new, Houston-based season of Top Chef that's debuting in March. She'll be joined by CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Rising Star Chef of the Year winner Martha Wilcox (Indianola), as well as two 2021 Tastemaker Awards finalists in Angelo Emiliani (Angie's Pizzas, Cafe Louie) and Michelle Wallace (Gatlin's BBQ). Other participants include David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93 'Til), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish), and Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.).

“We are excited to introduce this year’s line-up of talented Houston chefs,” organizer Scott Snodgrass said in a statement. “Each is known for their love of locally sourced ingredients and culinary creativity. We’re also excited to be offering new ticket options, added tasting opportunities and unique add-on activities.”

Those new ticket options start with Chef Fest's first ever VIP ticket option. Priced at $135, it provides attendees with early admission, six drinks tickets, and access to all add-on experiences. Organizers are still planning this year's add-ons; last year's festival included an ice cream collaboration between Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery and the participating chefs, a children's cooking class, and more.

General admission tickets cost $90. Tickets for children ages five to 16 are priced at $20. Both include unlimited samples from the participating chefs (until the food runs out). Get a 20-percent discount on all tickets until February 20 with discount code 2022CFEARLYBIRD.