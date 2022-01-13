Award-winning Houston chef bakes up new pizzeria in intimate Midtown bungalow

One of Houston's most talented chefs will soon return to Houston's restaurant scene. Terrence Gallivan will open Elro Pizza // Crudo in Midtown this spring.

Gallivan and chef Seth Siegel-Gardner led acclaimed Houston restaurant The Pass & Provisions from 2012 until it closed in 2019. Divided into casual Provisions and elegant tasting menu concept The Pass, the restaurant earned widespread acclaim, including James Beard Award nominations for both chefs and the first-ever CultureMap Houston Tastemaker Award for Restaurant of the Year.

Now working solo, the new restaurant will be a considerably more casual affair than his former establishment. Named for Gallivan's children Eleanor and Ronan, ElRo will serve creative pizzas, crudos, salads, snacks, and sandwiches.

In addition to leading the kitchen, Gallivan served as P&P's wine buyer. At ElRo, he'll offer a list that mixes both traditional and natural wines from the Old and New World. Cocktail fans will find a mix of classics and house originals.

“Why pizza and crudo? It was pretty simple," Gallivan said in a statement. "I (and most people) love pizza. Since Houston is hot most of the time, balancing pizza with some lighter, more refreshing, cold seafood dishes is a nice combination."

Located in a converted home at 2405 Genesee St., the design will feature a wooden bar, a small lounge with banquette seating, and a spacious patio.

"Elro is inhabiting a vintage bungalow, so the whole idea is for the space to feel homey," Gallivan said. "It will be a place you can pop in for a drink and bite with friends in shorts and flip flops or can be an intimate date night spot.”

Pizza always held pride of place on the menu at Provisions, and diners will recall watching Gallivan work its oven with gusto. His return to the world of professional cooking should generate considerable excitement.