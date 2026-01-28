Record-breaking property
Ultra-luxurious Houston high-rise lists last penthouse for $14.5 million
A new Houston high-rise is issuing a final call for one of its most desirable units. The St. Regis Residences, Houston has one remaining penthouse available for $14.5 million.
A representative touts that the $3,100 per square foot price is a new record for Houston-area high-rises. It’s one of seven penthouses at the property that range in size from 4,500 to 6,500 square feet.
“The last available penthouse at The St. Regis Residences underscores the strength and maturity of Houston’s luxury market,” said Catherine Lee, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Texas, which is handling sales and marketing for the building. "Discerning buyers are consistently choosing standalone branded residences that deliver enduring quality, trusted service, and global brand recognition — all of which is evidenced by the premium price-per-square-foot. Opportunities of this caliber, particularly at this level of scarcity, are increasingly rare.”
A rendering illustrates one of the building's penthouses.Rendering courtesy of Shimahara Visual
As CultureMap has previously reported, Houston-based commercial real estate firm Satya is building the 37-story, curvilinear tower. Set on a nearly four-acre property near Houston’s iconic Bayou Bend Collection (102 Asbury Street), the tower will offer 90 residences.
Buyers can select from various floor plans, including one-bedroom units. Pricing for these luxurious homes begins at $3 million, with residences starting on the 10th floor.
Residents will enjoy more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, including butler service, a lap pool, steam rooms, saunas, fitness studio, dedicated training space, a yoga and movement studio, and St. Regis-branded bicycles. A dedicated children’s activity center, gaming lounge, theater, and event space will offer entertainment for all ages, while the Cognac Bar and Astor Room on the 26th floor will provide a refined dining experience in homage to the St. Regis founding family.
Additional perks include co-working spaces, two guest suites, and full-building backup generators — an invaluable feature in Houston.
The project is expected to break ground this spring, with an expected completion of early 2029. So far, the building has more than $180 million in gross sales, according to press materials.
“The demand for this level of condominium in Houston continues to show the market is prime for a new paradigm of residential experience and the impeccable service of legendary hospitality that The St. Regis brand is known for,” said Sunny Bathija, owner and developer of The St. Regis Residences, Houston and CEO of Satya.
St. Regis Residences, Houston, is neither owned nor developed by Marriott International or Marriott, but rather SR Luxury Condominium, LTD. It has licensed the St. Regis marks from Marriott for the project.
----
Brianna McClane contributed to this article.