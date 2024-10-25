Your Expert Guide
Royal Oaks Country Club: High-end perks and haute homes to match
---
A gated community known for its 24/7 security and luxurious amenities, Royal Oaks Country Club is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Houston.
It is built around a par-72 Fred Couples signature golf course, and the club offers casual and fine dining options as well as a fitness center, a clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, and more. The community itself has a park/soccer field, playground, and basketball court.
It's these perks and more that drew Anne Bielstein to Royal Oaks in 2011, though the real estate agent has been working in the area since 2008, and in real estate for the past four decades.
"There is a strong sense of community and friendliness here," the native Texan says. "The neighborhood is so walkable, and you always feel safe thanks to the 'round-the-clock security."
Bielstein offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Royal Oaks Country Club. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Considered by many to be the best French restaurant in Houston, Bistro Le Cep is known for its classic dishes like coq au vin, escargots à la Bourguignone, canard à l’orange, and gâteau au chocolat.
You also can't go wrong with beloved and convenient chains like Beck's Prime, Pappadeaux, and P.F.Chang's.
Where to play
Everyone in the family can find a way to enjoy the fresh air at the neighborhood park, which includes a soccer field, playground, and basketball court.
What to see
It's an easy drive via Westpark Tollway to the city's Museum District, one of the most highly concentrated cultural areas in the world. Here, you'll find Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and 19 world-class museums.
Where to live
There is a wide range of home sizes and styles from which to choose in Royal Oaks, spanning patio and single-family homes to large estates.
One previous sale of Bielstein's, 11414 Chaucer Oaks Ct., was right on the golf course, overlooking the 5th fairway.
In fact, the living and family rooms, home office, and two primary suites all overlook the golf course from the home's spot on a large cul-de-sac. A covered terrace, heated pool, and outdoor kitchen completed the dream layout.
---
