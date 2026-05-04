meet the new boss
Michelin-recommended Houston hotel sold to Memorial City developer
MetroNational, a Houston-based real estate investment, development, and management firm, is expanding its portfolio by acquiring a prominent west Houston hotel.
The firm announced on Monday, May 4 that, in partnership with investment firm Rockbridge it has acquired The Moran CityCentre. The AAA Four Diamond hotel is one of eight Michelin recommended hotels in Houston, along with Michelin Key properties such as both locations of the Hotel ZaZa and the Hotel Saint Augustine in Montrose.
The luxury property has 244 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, marble finishes, and curated bar carts showcasing Texas-made spirits. The hotel’s Café Moran and The Allegory Bar feature a terrace overlooking the central plaza. Residential-style accommodations are available for extended stays, and the property also includes a resort-style pool and flexible meeting space.
“West Houston has emerged as one of the region’s most compelling hospitality markets,” MetroNational president Scooter Hicks said in a statement. “For years, our hospitality strategy has been concentrated around Memorial with Hotel ZaZa and The Westin. The Moran further strengthens our portfolio and strategy in one of Houston’s most dynamic areas. We look forward to building on its strong foundation while continuing to enhance the overall guest experience.”
Formerly the Hotel Sorella, the hotel underwent a name change in 2019. Extensive renovations were completed in 2025, with The Moran CityCentre getting an upgraded fitness center with Peloton bikes, as well as revamped lobby spaces and new linens and light fixtures in the guest rooms.
This latest development marks an exciting time for the property and its sister hotels. As part of this transaction, MetroNational formed a joint venture with Rockbridge, building on their recent acquisition of the Hotel ZaZa properties and brand in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
“We are excited to partner with MetroNational on this next chapter for The Moran,” said Rockbridge managing director Matt Welch. “Our shared focus on thoughtful design, elevated service, and authentic experiences creates a strong foundation to continue positioning the hotel as a leading lifestyle destination in Houston. MetroNational shares our philosophy of creating environments where every guest feels genuinely welcomed, cared for and valued.”
This collaboration is a notable transition between two of Houston’s most prominent development families. Named in honor and memory of Jim Moran, founder of Midway Development Group, The Moran has long stood as a reflection of a major Houston developer's legacy. Now under MetroNational’s ownership, the hotel enters its next chapter, building on that legacy while further elevating the guest experience through MetroNational’s long-term vision.
“The Moran has been a meaningful part of our CityCentre story, named in honor and memory of our founder and rooted in the vision that defines CityCentre,” Midway chairman Brad Freels added. "We are proud of its evolution and confident that, under MetroNational’s and Rockbridge’s stewardship, its next chapter will continue to build on that strong foundation while delivering exceptional experiences for years to come.”
As part of the purchase, MetroNational also acquired the tract in CityCentre that's home to restaurants such as Daily Gather, an elevated, farm-to-table concept from the owners of Dish Society, and YardHouse, a tavern with an extensive draft beer selection and elevated pub fare.