Memorial Close-In: A safe neighborhood with timeless charm
There are so many great places to live in Houston that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
For Houston Realtor Taylor Jackson, the connection to Memorial Close-In runs deep — not only does she work in the neighborhood, she also lives and raises her family here. A native Houstonian who grew up nearby, Jackson has spent a decade representing clients across this coveted pocket of the city, all while raising her own family within its friendly, tree-lined streets.
“We’ve lived here three years, but I’ve known this area practically my whole life,” she says. “It’s walkable, safe, and incredibly welcoming. We literally walk our oldest son to the local elementary school every morning. That’s the kind of neighborhood this is.”
Her deep ties, paired with an MBA from Rice, a communications degree from UT, and years spent building strong client relationships, make her one of Memorial’s most trusted guides.
“I tell clients that Memorial Close-In is special because it still feels like a neighborhood, even though you’re minutes from everything,” she says. “People here know each other. They look out for one another. It’s the kind of place that sticks with you.”
Jackson shared a few of her personal favorites about life in Memorial Close-In. Here's her guide:
Where to eat & drink
For Jackson, the neighborhood’s dining scene is one of its quiet superpowers. A pair of her personal staples — Latuli and Bar Bludorn — sit right in the heart of the area, offering upscale-but-relaxed energy perfect for weeknights or celebrations.
“Latuli has that modern, polished vibe but still feels comfortable,” she says. “And Bar Bludorn is one of those places where the food, the cocktails, the service, everything is just consistently great.”
Beyond those favorites, the neighborhood's location means residents are just minutes from Memorial Green, CityCentre, and Town & Country Village, home to everything from chef-driven kitchens to casual family standbys.
Where to play
Jackson’s weekend ritual begins at the Memorial Villages Farmers Market, a Saturday-morning staple that draws families, dogs, and longtime locals. “It’s such a fun, low-key way to kick off the weekend,” she says. “You always run into friends.”
She also spends a lot of time at the Spring Branch–Memorial Branch Library on Corbindale, a beloved community anchor offering events for kids, quiet study rooms, and a cozy neighborhood feel.
But one of Memorial’s most unique features is hidden in plain sight: the Memorial trails. These winding green pathways link through cul-de-sacs and pocket parks, and are only open to pedestrians and cyclists. “It’s this connected, almost secret network that makes the neighborhood feel peaceful and safe," says Jackson.
Where to live
Memorial Close-In offers a distinct mix of architectural eras: “You’ll still find those classic 1950s ranch-style homes, but you’ll also see thoughtful newer builds that blend in beautifully,” Jackson says. “The variety gives buyers options without losing the neighborhood charm.”
Lots are generous, streets are shaded, and cul-de-sac pockets give the area a quiet, residential feel despite its central location.
Her track record in Memorial mirrors that long-term confidence. Jackson has represented buyers on several significant area sales, including 131 Radney Road, 210 Park Laureate, and 667 Shartle, giving her firsthand insight into the nuances of the market and its evolving property values.
“It’s the kind of neighborhood where people put down roots,” she says. “Clients who buy here tend to stay.”
Taylor Jackson lives, works, and plays in Memorial Close-In. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email taylor.jackson@sothebys.realty, or call 713-825-9978.