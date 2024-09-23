a piece of history
River Oaks mansion by famed architect hits market for $18.9 million
The River Oaks Country Club, Lamar High School, Bayou Bend, and Rice University's Fondren Library share something in common with the home at 2110 River Oaks Boulevard. They were all designed by Houston architect John F. Staub.
Unlike the country club, the high school, the house museum, and the library, 2110 River Oaks Boulevard is for sale, listed by Laura Sweeney of Compass Realty. Home buyers can own a piece of Houston's history for $18.9 million.
Staub, who was educated at MIT and moved to Houston in the early 1920s, designed the home in 1938. It sits on more than 1.6 acres, and includes the main house, a four-car garage with an upstairs, two-bedroom guest apartment, and an entertainment pavilion. Most recently owned by Larry Brookshire, the house has been lovingly restored and thoughtfully reimagined by the team of architect Martha Bute in collaboration with interior designer Bruce Budd.
The result is a home that offers modern amenities and conveniences, while preserving the look and feel of this historic home. The remodel includes museum-quality finishes, impeccable scale, and sublime views of the estate's park-like setting. Highlights include an elevator, a slate roof, and a chilled water AC system.
2110 River Oaks Boulevard is a home that offers the gracious living that comes with one of Houston's premier addresses. Ample gathering spaces offer room to entertain, while the primary suite is an oasis for owners. This is a home that, as it approaches its 90th year, embraces its past even as it offers all of the luxury amenities of the present.