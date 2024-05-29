Reserve Your Lot
Galveston Island's luxe beachfront new home community coasts closer to opening date
Pop the Champagne: Ground has been broken for Roseate Beach, the upscale, master-planned residential community coming to Galveston Island’s West End.
First announced in summer 2023, the project is from native Galvestonian and CEO of Green East Realty Manny Mehos.
“When I set out to develop Roseate Beach, my goal was to create a first-of-its-kind community unlike anything on the island — a haven for homeowners seeking to embrace the relaxed pace of seaside living without sacrificing modern amenities,” he says.
Those amenities are unlike any others in the area, turning Roseate Beach into not only a weekend getaway but a destination you won't want to leave all summer long.
When you're not at the beach, take a dip in the resort-style pool, play a match on one of the six pickleball courts, indulge in spa services, or hang out at the community's amenity center.
It includes a fitness center to rival any commercial gym, as well as reservable office spaces to make filing that report or taking that Zoom call a breeze without ever leaving the island.
Located only a short distance from Galveston Country Club, Roseate Beach boasts unparalleled beachfront access expanded by the continuation of the Galveston Island Beach Nourishment Project, an ongoing effort to protect and preserve the beachfront for future generations by mitigating shoreline erosion. When completed, it will add back nearly 300 feet of depth to the beach.
You can now reserve one of the 160 premium homesites, including 22 beachfront lots set within a landscape that preserves and accentuates the natural beauty of the Texas coast.
The homes themselves will adhere to a modern sensibility that's uniquely planned to withstand Galveston's weather. Bring your own builder, or contract one recommended by Mehos and his team. The neighborhood's aesthetic will invoke seaside living themes via large porches, elevated upper-floor balconies, expansive windows, and French doors, all meant to bring the outside coast indoors.
The community's masterplan emphasizes pedestrian circulation and embraces an environmentally sensitive design from Carbo Landscape Architecture.
A network of trails and greenways spanning more than two miles weaves through the lush coastal ecosystem, inviting residents to immerse themselves in the various open spaces within the community, including a central promenade, native landscape areas, and a dog park.
The welcome addition of spacious, six-foot-wide sidewalks — a rarity right now on the island — will increase both maneuverability and safety for pedestrians and drivers alike.
Roseate Beach is located on FM 3005, just east of 11 Mile Road.