on the rise
This wealthy Houston neighbor is the fastest-growing suburb in America
The Houston-area city of Fulshear has been keeping a secret from the rest of Texas: It's now the No. 1 fastest growing affluent suburb in the country.
Fulshear's new affluent status was unveiled in a new GoBankingRates' study that ranked the "30 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America" for 2025. The report examined population changes from 2018 to 2023 among cities and towns in major U.S. metro areas with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 residents. Median household income, average home value, and a "livability score" were also calculated for each locale.
Fulshear – which is located 34 miles west of downtown Houston – experienced the most dramatic population increase nationally out of all 30 cities in the report. Though the suburb only has an estimated population of 42,616 residents, that number has skyrocketed 237 percent during the five-year period.
A Fulshear resident's median income is $178,398 annually, and the average value of a home in the city comes out to $521,157, the report additionally found.
Fulshear was the second fastest growing city in America in 2023, and the city's growth is further reflected by the number of new apartments that were built in the area in 2024. One of Houston's most beloved Tex-Mex restaurants has already made the move to the suburb.
Texas cities took the top three fastest growing U.S. suburbs for 2025, with Dallas-area cities of Celina (No. 2) and Prosper (No. 3) experiencing wildly different (yet still sky high) population changes. Celina's population ballooned 190 percent to 43,317 residents, while Prosper's grew 81 percent to an estimated 41,660 people.
Other Texas cities that earned spots in the report include Flower Mound (No. 19), Southlake (No. 27), University Park (No. 28) and Colleyville (No. 29).
"The old adage that everything is bigger in Texas is true, considering the number of Lone Star State suburbs that are quickly growing in population and overall wealth," the report's author wrote.
The top 10 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America are:
- No. 1 – Fulshear, Texas
- No. 2 – Celina, Texas
- No. 3 – Prosper, Texas
- No. 4 – Erie, Colorado
- No. 5 – Clarksburg, Maryland
- No. 6 – Zionsville, Indiana
- No. 7 – Redmond, Washington
- No. 8 – Dublin, California
- No. 9 – Parkland, Florida
- No. 10 – Eastvale, California