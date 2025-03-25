Lagoon Life
Experience paradise daily at this new-home community near Galveston
The premier master-planned community Lago Mar offers an unparalleled blend of luxury living, breathtaking amenities, and sustainable innovation in Texas City, near Galveston. Anchored by Texas' largest man-made lagoon — a 12-acre, crystal-clear oasis — it’s more than just a neighborhood; it’s a lifestyle.
A staycation every day
The heart of Lago Mar is its patented Crystal Lagoon, a shimmering expanse of azure waters surrounded by white-sand beaches. Whether you’re swimming, lounging on the beach, or dining lagoon-side on the beach boardwalk, every day here feels like a vacation.
Events such as Spring Break at Lago Mar and Lagoonfest Texas make this a lively entertainment hub, while residents also enjoy exclusive areas for a more private experience.
Future expansions will include hotels, retail spaces, dining, entertainment venues, and a beach club featuring multiple beaches, a cabana pool, a floating obstacle course, and a two-story swim-up bar.
World-class amenities
At the heart of Lago Mar’s Amenity Village lies a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, a modern facility designed to complement the lagoon’s tropical charm.
Its upscale interiors, complete with teak finishes and quartz countertops, provide a luxurious setting for relaxation and community gatherings. Key features include:
- Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill: Lagoon-side dining with stunning views, serving a menu of classic dishes with modern flair.
- Fitness center: A state-of-the-art facility for residents to stay active.
- Great room and meeting spaces: Ideal for hosting events or connecting with neighbors.
- Infinity-edge pool: Overlooking the lagoon, this pool offers a stunning vista for relaxation.
- Splash pad and playground: Perfect for young residents, these spaces ensure endless fun and adventure.
Adventure on the water
For water sports enthusiasts, the National Sailing Club at Lago Mar offers kayaks, paddleboards, and small sailboats. With experienced staff providing instruction and memberships available, it’s easy to take full advantage of Texas’ largest crystal-clear lagoon.
Paradise with a purpose
Lago Mar isn’t just about luxury — it’s about living responsibly. The Crystal Lagoon's technology prioritizes water conservation and reduces environmental impact, making this paradise a win for both residents and nature.
Whether you’re lounging by the lagoon, dining at the Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, or simply enjoying your home and neighbors, Lago Mar offers a unique lifestyle where fun is always on repeat.
Experience it for yourself and discover why this extraordinary community is setting a new standard in Texas living.