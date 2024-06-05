Listed at $1.27 million
Historic Heights bungalow blends vintage charm with modern touches
When it comes to homes that evoke a bygone era, few do it better than a bungalow. These charming homes are a hallmark of the first part of the 20th century, instantly recognizable with their wide, welcoming porches and small size.
The bungalow at 814 Omar Street in Woodland Heights is a perfect example of this style of home. But there's a bonus: it's been expanded to just over 2,400-square-feet and thoughtfully designed by Christine Plum of Plum Design & Construction. It's now on the market for $1.275 million, represented by Kyla Linn with Compass.
From its perch on a tree-lined street, this 1920s home embraces its original construction, with unexpected antique details such as wood windows and reclaimed pine flooring throughout. Its updated floor plan gives the home four bedrooms, including a primary suite on each floor, a home office, formal parlor, and an inviting family room.
In a city that often feels like it rips down its past to embrace its future, 814 Omar shows how past, present, and future can seamlessly coexist. The home has common areas that flow into each other. The kitchen is appointed with modern appliances and countertops but also keeps historic touches like a wall-mounted shelf. Other vintage touches abound throughout the home, including a claw-foot tub in one of the bathrooms and a stained-glass window in another.
Sam Melton of Lonesome Pine Home has styled 814 Omar, showing just how this lovely space can look for its new owners. The bespoke color scheme creates an inviting space, augmented by custom woodwork, warm contemporary finishes, and soaring ceilings.
This home will be both a gathering place and conversation piece for its new owners. Those who long for a little bit of the past but don't want to give up the amenities of today will find that 814 Omar Street ticks a lot of boxes.