English estate
Ultra posh River Oaks estate hits the market for $14.9 million
When it comes to exclusive enclaves, River Oaks is the pinnacle of Houston addresses. Its winding, shaded streets and its mansions with sweeping grounds are among the city’s prettiest pieces of real estate.
Enter 3996 Inverness Drive. This beautiful home, evocative of an English estate, sits on more than two acres at the end of the street, a romantic sanctuary waiting for new owners. It’s on the market for $14.9 million, represented by Nancy Almodovar of Nan and Co. Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate.
With six bedrooms, seven full baths, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a motor court, and a four-car garage, 3996 Inverness offers resplendent luxury. English limestone-carved stone arches and Cotswold-imported flooring nod to the home’s British inspiration, which are also seen in the wine cellar’s triple-barrel vault brick ceilings and a pub-style billiard room.
Inside and out this is a home made for grand living and entertaining. In the formal living room, decorative deep crown molding, a custom iron lantern chandelier, portrait lighting, limestone gaslog fireplace and a coved ceiling with detailed rose accents offer a space that is as lovely as it is welcoming.
Just off the kitchen, the breakfast room features reclaimed terracotta and timber flooring, paneled walls, and a groin vaulted ceiling. It’s a bright space that’s the perfect spot to begin the day.
After breakfast, retreat through French doors leading to the kitchen office, where two built-in desks with terrazzo counters, built-in cabinets and shelves, along with built-in speakers create a sunny workspace. Those who want a more formal work-from-home spot will fall in love with the library, with its portrait lighting, built-in bookshelves, a limestone gaslog fireplace, plaster patterned ceiling, and a TV/artwork mantel display.
The grounds feature Tudor parterre gardens, disappearing fountains, a saltwater pool, and a pavilion with a custom summer kitchen. Interested buyers will also find a private guest wing and separate cottage with a gym and sauna.
With its effortless blending of formal elegance and relaxed sophistication, 3996 Inverness is a home that’s perfect for those with exquisite taste seeking an oasis of calm in a busy city.