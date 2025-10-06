an urban oasis
Massive and luxurious Memorial mansion hits the market at $8.8 million
Tucked into a tree-lined bend of Memorial Drive is a home that really needs to be seen to be believed. The exquisite details and luxury living available at 11095 Memorial Drive make it a unique listing in Houston’s real estate scene. It’s on the market for $8.8 million and is listed by Susan Magee and Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.
With timeless craftsmanship and no detail spared, this is a home that turns opulence into an oasis. The French Mediterranean style home unfolds across more than 15,000 square feet, sitting on 1.2 acres.
The heart of the home is the two-story living room, with 26-foot ceilings and a 48-light chandelier. The room overlooks the backyard pool and has double crown molding and a travertine floor.
The home’s primary suite is on the first floor, with a fireplace, a double-trayed ceiling with hand-painted red stenciling, and oversized windows for sweeping backyard views. The spa-worthy bath has double vanities, its own seating area, and St. Laurent marble countertops. Boutique closets complete this stunning owner’s retreat.
Imagine entertaining in style in the formal living and dining rooms, or sharing a bottle of something spectacular in the wine grotto. The chef’s kitchen provides another great gathering space, with a massive island, custom wood cabinetry, two paneled refrigerators and two Bosch dishwashers, a Wolf microwave, warming drawer, six-burner gas range, and a pot filler.
Other incredible spaces in this home include a privately positioned study with hand-scraped hickory hardwood, seven additional bedrooms, oversized guest quarters with private entrance, an upstairs library, in-home theater, game rooms, exercise studio, and an elevator.
Outdoor living unfolds with manicured pool and grounds, a summer kitchen, and a one-of-a-kind rooftop entertainment lounge.
This is an extraordinary estate, waiting for its new owners.