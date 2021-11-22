In search of your next dream apartment? At Broadstone Memorial Park, live where blissful nature meets urban convenience.

This thoughtfully designed community is situated just across I-10 from lush Memorial Park, and runs adjacent to some of Houston’s most exciting, fastest-growing neighborhoods.

And it’s all about the upscale amenities — residents can take advantage of everything from a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen to a putting green to a sizable pool.

Check out what Broadstone Memorial Park has to offer:

Location, location, location

Located at the northwest corner of Washington Avenue and I-10, the property boasts easy access to all of Houston’s vital roadways. Surrounding neighborhoods include the booming Heights, as well as the affluent Rice Military and River Oaks. Washington Corridor is less than a mile away, where you’ll find some of the city’s best restaurants, cafes, shops, and nightlife spots.

Popular eateries like Porta Vino, Velvet Taco, Standard, and Canyon Creek Cafe Bar & Grill are all nearby, as is the new food hall Railway Heights.

Grab coffee at Catalina Coffee, relax after work with a glass of red at Max’s Wine Dive, and end the week at Sugar Room, a high-end speakeasy hidden behind a pastry shop — just to name a few of the buzz-worthy, unique dining and drinking options in the area.

And, of course, Memorial Park is just a stone’s throw away. This bustling green expanse is one of the biggest urban parks in the country, with amenities that include a top-rated 18-hole golf course, forested trails for cycling and hiking, a three-mile running loop, a public pool, and fields for soccer, baseball, and softball, among others.

The features

With 358 spacious units in a swanky mid-rise building, Broadstone Memorial Park is the epitome of urban elegance. Residents can choose between one- and two-bedroom apartments, all of which are outfitted with Energy Star-certified, stainless-steel appliances.

Sleek design touches abound, like gleaming Euro-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, and gray wood laminate. Some units have balconies, kitchen pantries, and islands, and all units are equipped with full-size washer and dryers and spacious closets. Here, on-site convenience meets luxe living.

The amenities

You’ll have everything you need (and then some) when you make your home at Broadstone Memorial Park. This pet-friendly community features both a dog spa and pet park for your furry friend to enjoy, and there are various gathering areas and coworking spaces scattered around, with lots of leafy, tree-lined views.

Get your workout in at the state-of-the-art fitness center, then cool off in the landscaped pool that's dotted with private cabanas and towering palm trees. Take in views of the glittering skyline from the roof deck, where you can also prepare meals in the outdoor kitchen. There’s even a putting green, complete with a lounge and refreshment bar — in short, you may have trouble leaving the premises.

Get in touch

Visit the website or call 833-272-9450 to sign up for a tour and find out more, and follow Broadstone Memorial Park on Facebook and Instagram.