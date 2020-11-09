2520 Houston Ave., #608

Houston, TX 77009

Neighborhood: The Heights

Style: Loft

Square footage: 2,773

Beds: 2

Baths: 3

Price: $1,039,830

The lowdown: If you're in the market for an urban Houston home, consider this rare opportunity to live in The White Oak. The community is set in a historic neighborhood with access to Houston’s hottest restaurants and modern luxuries. The White Oak comes from the same team that brought you 1111 Studewood — a memorable, unique high-rise condo building located in The Heights.

Including unit #608, 30 fully customizable loft spaces are up for grabs. The White Oak offers a rooftop pool that overlooks downtown and displays incredible views of the Houston skyline. Each unit comes with a generous allowance for fixtures, finishes, and planning time with the on-site project designer. In each unit, you'll find soaring 14-foot ceilings and gracious balconies for outdoor living.

Along with unobstructed downtown views, the building comes with serene park views of Woodland Heights and is near picturesque hike-and-bike trails. Professionals will love the fact that The White Oak is just minutes from three of the top 15 business districts in the country, and families will appreciate access to two top-rated elementary schools, Travis and Harvard.

Residents will enjoy low HOA fees with top-notch amenities like trash chutes, controlled building entry, covered visitor parking, two high-speed passenger elevators, and a freight elevator. Mixed-use conveniences include a fitness and wellness center, spa and skin clinic, beverage bar with coffee and juice, co-working space, rooftop venue, food hall, patio, green space, and much more.

---

This home is on the market with Charlie Neath of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.