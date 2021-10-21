Buying your first home is an exciting time for everyone, but it’s not always easy to know what to look for. Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson knows a thing or two about working with first-time homebuyers, as that’s the majority of his clientele.

One area where new-construction homes are really booming is known as Independence Heights, a neighborhood located just minutes north of the Greater Heights Area. Compared to 2011-2015, the area saw a 1,400 percent increase in new construction sales during the last five years, according to the MLS as of September 22, 2021.

Looking for your own great opportunity in Independent Heights? Represented exclusively by Benson, Sikes Street Landing, located at 410 Sikes St., is a four-home development starting at $419,500.

Here are five reasons why Sikes Street Landing is perfect for first-time homebuyers:

1. Affordability

Why rent that luxury apartment for another year or two when you can afford to buy something of your own? At an interest rate of 3.125 percent, someone with a 740 credit score could potentially secure a principle and interest payment of under $1750 a month with just a 5 percent down payment. Note: Please consult with a licensed mortgage professional to fully understand what your monthly payments would be.

2. No HOA

Home owner’s associations add to your costs without really increasing the enjoyment of your home. At Sikes Street Landing, the development does not include an HOA.

3. Perfect for pets and outdoor living

With a private fenced backyard, these custom homes are perfect for our furry companions and include plenty of room for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. No elevators or shared outdoor spaces to deal with here!

4. Built for functional living

"One of my favorite features of these homes is that they are extremely functional and designed to be lived in," says Benson. "All too often, builders forget about the person living in the home so they neglect to include proper storage throughout." In addition to ample storage, these two-story homes feature first-floor living for easier enjoyment.

5. Quality of construction

Built by Texas 143 Builders, a boutique builder with 35-plus years of combined experience building homes in the Houston area, the homes' focus on quality of construction is impressive.

"Quality is our top priority, which is why we spend money where it truly matters," a representative from Texas 143 Builders says. "Normally, builders will use 2x4 exterior walls; these homes have 2x6 exterior walls, making it a more structurally sound and energy efficient home.”

Additional features include on-demand tankless water heater, real hardwood floors (no carpet), and a 16 SEER HVAC system.

For more information on Sikes Street Landing or to schedule a tour, contact Harris Benson at 713-299-3015 or harris.benson@elliman.com.