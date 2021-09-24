New waterfront development offers lush lakeside living in north Houston

The explosion of Newstonians from the West Coast and more locals looking for quality-of-life options, more Houstonians are choosing nature-focused living.

With that in mind, a new waterfront development offers an active lifestyle in growing Montgomery County along Lake Conroe. The bespoke project, appropriately dubbed Lakeside Conroe, is a build-to-rent (BTR) community promising 169 single-family detached homes and 140 duplexes ranging from 1,979 to 2,426 square feet.

In what’s sure to lure potential residents looking for a fulltime residence or weekend getaway, some homes will boast waterfront and views of Lake Conroe.

This project (located just north of Highway 105 on Crescent Cove Drive in Montgomery), is the latest from Texas-based builder Wan Bridge, which has also spearheaded two bustling developments: Clearwater at Balmoral and Palm Bay Galveston.

Homes at Lakeside Conroe include floor plans of either four bedroom/3.5 bathrooms or three bedroom/2.5 bathrooms. Interiors feature 10-foot-high ceilings, open floor plans, oversized closets and bathrooms, and energy efficient appliances.

Planned onsite amenities include a community park, a boat dock, a pavilion, benches, and walking and biking trails, according to a press release.

Developers are targeting residents looking for waterfront home living without the stresses of homeownership; management provides all yard landscaping, air filter replacement, 24-hour property service, and even light bulb changing, according to press materials.

As for the aforementioned quality of life options: Lakeside Conroe neighbors myriad recreational areas, including Sam Houston National Forest and eight golf courses. Walden on Lake Conroe a short, six-minute drive. Margaritaville Lake Resort, also nearby, provides a resort-style getaway option.

“When evaluating the Lake Conroe area, we noticed a strong need for a neighborhood that offers high-end, long-term, single-family residential rentals,” said Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge, in a statement. “Our fast-growing and consumer-approved build-to-rent concept fills an important niche for those preferring to rent but want the space, yard and other benefits of living in a home, with all the home maintenance chores being taken care of. We believe that you do not have to own to call it home, and we are looking forward to offering residents a new option in Conroe.”