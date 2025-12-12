Your Expert Guide
Braeswood Place: A warm and welcoming hidden gem inside the Loop
There are so many great places to live in Houston that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
---
Real estate agent Stormy Hayes-Knipe calls Braeswood Place a “hidden gem inside the Loop.” This neighborhood is "very peaceful and relaxed with super friendly residents" while also maintaining easy access to everything a big city has to offer. From boasting great parks, excellent schools, a library, and prime walkability to close proximity to the Medical Center, you get the best of both worlds.
“Always expect a ‘hi’ or 'good morning' when you’re walking in the area,” says Stormy.
Originally from El Paso, Stormy has called Houston home for more than 30 years and has lived in the Braeswood Place area for more than 20 of them.
Her comprehensive market knowledge, combined with her energy, dedication, and unwavering positive attitude, means she always goes the extra mile for her clients.
She services multiple neighborhoods across the Houston area, but has a special affinity for her own ’hood. “I love my neighborhood and community and it just makes sense to focus my efforts and work here,” she says.
Stormy is also heavily invested in her neighborhood associations and her two children’s alma maters (Twain, Pershing, Lamar, LSU and Rice University), as well as the greater Houston community, and has served on local committees, advisory boards, and clubs.
She offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Braeswood Place. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
A favorite of Stormy's, Molina’s Cantina is recognized as the oldest (since 1941!) and one of the best locally owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston.
She also recommends Dish Society and Slowpokes or Leven, which are great places to gather for coffee after a neighborhood walk or to meet and hang out with family and friends.
Where to play
Karl Young Park is a beautiful place to get outside with the family, with its shaded playground, walking path, and tennis and pickleball courts.
Twain Spark Park is in the neighborhood, too, says Stormy, and Helen’s Park is picturesque and tranquil.
Stormy also suggests the YMCA, The Little Gym, and Stella Link Library for family-friendly fun along with Palace Social, which is the newly revitalized Palace Bowling Lanes. People familiar with the area may remember this long-time, beloved destination where decades of memories were made.
For our furry four-legged pups there is a small dog park on the north side of Gramercy between Braes and Edloe.
Tons of healthy living options are close by, including Avenu Fitness, iCryo, Orange Theory, Body 20, Pure Body Studio, Ride, and F45. After working out, get a smoothie at Dan’s Vitamin House or Sustain Juicery.
Where to live
The style of homes in the beautiful tree-lined Braeswood Place ranges from traditional to modern, 1950s ranch homes to new construction, and everything in between.
“Most homes have backyards suitable for both play and pools, as well as larger front yards to sit and wave at neighbors or to let the neighborhood kids run around,” says Stormy. "Braeswood Place really does have it all."
---
Stormy Hayes-Knipe works and plays in Braeswood Place. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email stormy.hayesknipe@sir.com, or call 713-417-0099.