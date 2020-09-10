Houston raises roof with largest new apartments in U.S.

It’s fitting that Space City would home to some of the largest spaces in the country for apartment dwellers.

Data released September 8 by StorageCafé, a self-storage marketplace, shows that an average of 937 square feet, Houston boasts the second largest newly built apartments among the country’s 20 biggest cities and the largest in Texas. That’s down from 996 square feet in 2010. Jacksonville, Florida, tops the list, with an average apartment size of 987 square feet in 2019.

By comparison, Austin and San Antonio have the smallest newly built apartments among Texas’ major cities (an average of 894 square feet in 2019) and the ninth smallest apartments among the 20 biggest U.S. cities, according to the StorageCafé data. Back in 2010, the average newly built apartment encompassed 970 square feet in San Antonio and 948 in Austin.

Elsewhere in Texas:

Fort Worth has the third largest newly built apartments in the U.S., at 921 square feet in 2019. That’s down from 964 in 2010.

Dallas has the seventh largest newly built apartments in the U.S., at 908 square feet in 2019. That figure was 988 in 2010.

Meanwhile, Dallas takes the crown for the largest newly built single-family houses in Texas, at an average of 3,108 square feet in 2019, up from 2,936 in 2010, according to StorageCafé. The 2019 figure puts Dallas fifth in the ranking of the 20 largest U.S. cities.

Where are the largest newly built houses in major cities? That honor goes to Chicago, at an average of 3,330 square feet in 2019, up from 2,414 square feet in 2010.

In the Texas pecking order, Houston ranks second for average size of a newly built home, going from 2,423 square feet in 2010 to 2,593 square feet in 2019. Houston ranks ninth nationally for the size of newly built homes.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth has the smallest newly built homes among Texas’ major cities, at an average of 2,350 in 2019, up from 2,340 in 2010. Nationally, Fort Worth ranks 15th for home size among the top 20.

Elsewhere in the Lone Star State, Austin checks in with an average of 2,512 square feet for newly built homes in 2019, down from 2,637 in 2010. In San Antonio, the average size of a newly built home stood at 2,384 square feet in 2019, up from 2,332 in 2010.