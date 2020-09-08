Familiar downtown Houston tower gets modernized and major facelift

A bustling downtown hub has just received a new facelift. Total Plaza, the familiar, 35-story office tower located 1201 Louisiana St., has seen upgrades to the street and second-floor lobby levels, as well as the tunnel level.

The redesign, spearheaded by ownership company Brookfield Properties and design firm, Ziegler Cooper Architects, are meant to create a more user-friendly, open floor plan, while harnessing the abundant natural lighting that is derived from the tower’s all-glass façade. The renovations encompass the tower’s 821,723 square feet of Class A office space and 11,735 square feet of retail space.

Here are the improvements visitors can expect, per a press release announcing the redesign:

Modernized elevator cabs and lobbies, featuring backlit onyx panels in the elevator lobbies

New LED lighting and upgraded furniture across both lobbies

Two new security consoles on the second floor lobby

Removal of the east escalator on the street-level lobby in order to enhance the area’s natural lighting

Revamped tunnel level, featuring new furniture, white tile walls, and a preserved plant wall

Replaced art walls in the street-level lobby with an art rail for traveling exhibitions

Installation of a large format wall tile with a dynamic angular joint pattern arranged at the east and west entrances

New signage on the interior and exterior of the building

Construction of Island Grill, a Houston-based American-Mediterranean eatery, slated to open later this year

Total Plaza, which was erected in 1971, was widely regarded for its all-glass façade, boasting impressive views of downtown Houston. Its tower was one of the early adopters of this design concept, which has since gained significant momentum in downtown Houston.

Phase I of Brookfield Properties’ reimagining of Allen Center project called for a glass curtain wall at One Allen Center, while ongoing renovations at Houston Center and Heritage Plaza also include plans for curtain walls, according to a press release.

Brookfield Properties’ holdings include Houston Center, Allen Center, and Heritage Plaza. Houston Center and Allen Center are slated to be complete in late 2020, while renovations at Heritage Plaza are expected to be complete in early 2021, according to the company.