30 Alexandra Way Circle

Richmond, TX 77469

Neighborhood: Lakes of Williams Ranch

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 6,341

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

Price: $2,799,999

The lowdown: Rolling blackouts and soaring electricity costs are a non-issue with this chic new construction in the gated Lakes of Williams Ranch community.

The only modern home in this desirable area, it is outfitted with three Tesla batteries, a level 2 EV charger, and 34 solar panels, giving it the ability to power nearly 6,500 square feet without even the merest hint of a struggle.

Aside from the five bedrooms — two of which are primary suites — five full bathrooms, and two half baths, the home's footprint also spans three living areas, two full kitchens, a dedicated study, and media room.

Houston's Style and Grace Creative's founder, Sandy Nguyen, personally staged and designed the interior of this property, which overflows with luxurious finishes and on-trend features for convenience and comfort.

The home itself sits on a 19,000-plus-square-foot lot, showcased by a nicely paved driveway lined by well-kept landscaping.

Venture inside to find an eye-catching foyer that showcases shiny custom tile flooring, floating ceilings, and a floating staircase, all gorgeously lit by natural sunlight streaming in through an abundance of windows.

Elegant touches such as the professional-looking bar and sleek gas fireplace in the main living room prove that this home was made for entertaining.

---

This home is on the market with John Wayne Nguyen of Keller Williams Memorial. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.

Video courtesy of KOD Films, follow on Facebook and Instagram.