1201 Ben Hur Dr.

Houston, TX 77055

Neighborhood: Spring Valley

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 6,477

Beds: 6

Baths: 6 full, 2 partial

Price: $2,500,000

The lowdown: Exceptional in every way, this new construction by Carlton Construction, Inc. features modern, clean-lined, open-concept interiors on a 14,503-square-foot lot in the heart of Spring Valley.

Dual two-car garages await out front, with a full-on party pavilion — including fireplace and summer kitchen — in the back. The elevator-capable interior places the primary suite downstairs, with its spa-inspired bath. How zen are we talking? A freestanding tub, a large shower with frameless enclosure, dual vanities, two private water closets, and two roomy walk-in closets.

There's also a guest suite downstairs, with four more ensuite bedrooms upstairs, plus a game room outfitted with its own refreshment bar.

For the entertainers, there's a massive island with bar seating in the chef's kitchen, which comes stocked with a Wolf professional range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, dual Bosch dishwashers, and Bosch microwave.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the breakfast room and large family room, which is anchored by a glass fireplace and 20-by-10 retractable glass door that brings the outside in.

Other perks such as the banquet-sized dining room, living room/library, wet bar and butler's pantry, mud room, huge laundry room, and home office make this a home you won't want to miss.

---

This home is on the market with Karen Harberg of Compass Real Estate. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.