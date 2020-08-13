11711 Country Way

Houston, TX 77024

Neighborhood: Bunker Hill Village

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 7,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

Price: $2,270,000

The lowdown: When the day comes where we're all entertaining guests in our homes again, the owners of this breathtaking estate will be more than ready. Set on a 20,000-square-foot lot in a quiet cul-de-sac, the home has a long circle driveway and a three-car garage that are perfect for visitor parking.

The home's versatile floorplan includes a study, formal living room outfitted with electric shades, a dining room, den, breakfast room, and downstairs primary bedroom with its own fireplace. A wet bar joins the kitchen and den to the formal living room, and you'll find another wet bar upstairs in the game room. Also upstairs is a theater area and four oversized bedrooms with remodeled baths. The inviting and updated kitchen — which flows easily into the breakfast room and den — provides a double oven, gas stovetop, and under-cabinet lighting for easy cooking.

In the backyard oasis await a pool, spa, lush gardens, and a summer kitchen with TV and bar seating. The home is zoned to the award-winning SBISD schools, and also happens to be part of the Memorial Villages, which is served by its own mayor, police, and fire department.

---

This home is on the market with Holley Madden of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.