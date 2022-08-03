3320 Chevy Chase Dr.

Houston, TX 77019

Neighborhood: River Oaks

Style: Georgian Colonial

Square footage: 10,296

Beds: 6

Baths: 7 full, 3 partial

Price: $8,200,000

The lowdown: Situated in the prime location of River Oaks, this Georgian Colonial home blends symmetrical architectural elements with nuances of a modern-era floorplan and lifestyle.

The inviting entry area features a fanlight transom and swan's neck pediment over the front door. Inside, the home is richly appointed with stenciled hardwood floors in the foyer, elegant moldings throughout, a graceful staircase, and 12-foot ceilings in the main living areas on the first floor.

A walk-in wet bar is situated between the living room and back library room, the latter of which offers access to a climate-controlled wine room.

The kitchen and family room were remodeled by Dillon Kyle for a more open layout. Upstairs you'll find four or five bedrooms plus a two-bedroom apartment, while the third floor hosts a game room and a media room.

Intimidated by the idea of three levels? Don't be — the elevator goes to all three floors.

The sun room features French doors that open to the backyard slate patio and pool area, which also includes a green space and outdoor dining areas.

This home is on the market with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.