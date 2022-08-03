3320 Chevy Chase Dr.
Houston, TX 77019
Neighborhood: River Oaks
Style: Georgian Colonial
Square footage: 10,296
Beds: 6
Baths: 7 full, 3 partial
Price: $8,200,000
The lowdown: Situated in the prime location of River Oaks, this Georgian Colonial home blends symmetrical architectural elements with nuances of a modern-era floorplan and lifestyle.
The inviting entry area features a fanlight transom and swan's neck pediment over the front door. Inside, the home is richly appointed with stenciled hardwood floors in the foyer, elegant moldings throughout, a graceful staircase, and 12-foot ceilings in the main living areas on the first floor.
A walk-in wet bar is situated between the living room and back library room, the latter of which offers access to a climate-controlled wine room.
The kitchen and family room were remodeled by Dillon Kyle for a more open layout. Upstairs you'll find four or five bedrooms plus a two-bedroom apartment, while the third floor hosts a game room and a media room.
Intimidated by the idea of three levels? Don't be — the elevator goes to all three floors.
The sun room features French doors that open to the backyard slate patio and pool area, which also includes a green space and outdoor dining areas.
---
This home is on the market with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.