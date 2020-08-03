Million-dollar real estate is a tier unto itself, with both buyers and sellers expecting white-glove attention to detail and a level of experience, professionalism, and accomplishment that only the most dedicated Realtors can achieve.

As the president and broker of Living Houston, Laura Weisman has made it her goal to be the city's go-to name at this premier level. But it's not just an impressive portfolio and focus on relationships that's gotten her this far — for Weisman, it's all about being part of the community.

"I am especially passionate about working with families in transition as they grow, downsize, separate, or come together for the first time," she says. "My family and I are highly involved in athletics, education, and social events in the area. When I'm not working, I lead workshops on a success-based mindset and coach new Realtors as they find their bearings in an ever-changing and competitive real estate market."

Originally from the East Coast, Weisman now lives in a Houston suburb with her husband and four children. Since founding Living Houston, she and her real estate dream team — comprised of designers, administrators, Realtors, and marketing staff — have focused on concierge-like, collaborative service.

"Every transaction gets the attention of our elite team, offering the most comprehensive service possible when it comes to buying and selling real estate," Weisman says. "I love highlighting what makes each home truly special, while the support and cooperation of our highly talented, experienced staff allows me to provide clients with an effortless transaction."

Living Houston leads the industry with its mastery of negotiation. Countless hours of preparation, continuing education, and relentless proactivity allow Weisman and her team to offer an experience that comes from a place of true understanding for all aspects of a transaction. They ensure every "i" is dotted and every "t" is crossed, without fail.

"Whether a client is graduating to a luxury home, downsizing from a luxury home, or aspires to one day own a luxury home, curating an exceptional outcome is at the forefront of my life and business," she says.

---

To learn more about Living Houston, see current listings, or schedule an appointment, visit the website or call 713-799-3014.