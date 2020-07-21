Native Houstonian Nadia Ross grew up witnessing her father's success in the world of building, buying, and selling, so it came as no surprise when she established her own successful career in real estate.

Now, the Compass top producer prides herself on being extremely knowledgeable about the premier Houston neighborhoods in which she sells. Ross keeps her finger on the pulse of the city's real estate market, staying on top of new construction, upcoming developments, and trending restaurants.

When assisting buyers, Ross is passionate about asking the right questions and listening intently so she can guide them to the perfect home for their needs. She keeps herself present for all the crucial steps to follow, even staying for appraisals and land surveys.

We chatted with Ross to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What's your favorite part about being a Realtor?

Nadia Ross: Helping and interacting with different people all the time. I am a huge people person and love meeting new people. Every day is something new and every deal is different. There is an instant gratification I feel when a client has found their dream home or when we tackle an obstacle in a deal.

CM: What does your dream home look like?

NR: My dream home would be 8833 Memorial Dr. It feels like a Miami modern tropical style, but in Memorial — the best of both worlds. I love the large windows that slide open to the edgeless pool.

CM: Tell me your favorite thing about living in Houston.

NR: I love Houston so much that it is so hard to pick just one thing. Houston truly has so much to offer. I love the people in Houston, the diversity, the restaurants, and the cost of living here is like none other.

CM: What's the No. 1 thing buyers should keep in mind?

NR: Patience. The right home is out there, but it just takes a little patience to find it.

CM: And sellers?

NR: I find that sellers also need to have patience. The right buyer for your home is out there and it is all about the right marketing and price point to find that buyer.

CM: What's one thing people may not know about you?

NR: I have a secret obsession with plantain chips.

---

See Nadia Ross' latest listings here, or contact her at 832-221-1996 or nadia.rasouli@compass.com.