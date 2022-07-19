Luxe new gated community north of Houston offers country club living, large lots, and more

In news that’s shocking to no one who lives here, Texas land is in high demand, as evidenced by the recent report that the Lone Star State led the U.S. with the largest shares of land sales in 2021.

Now, locals who want to capitalize on that trend can have a new option for new land just 35 miles north of the Loop. Stallion Lakes, a new, gated community in Hockley, Texas, is offering lots for sale, starting at $300,000 on land that promises “nature trails, vast greenery, and rolling terrain,” according to developers.

Spanning 394 acres (24609 Magnolia Rd. in Hockley), the new development will include five lakes and an interconnected trails system for biking and jogging, per press materials. Targeting new buyers, second-or-third-home buyers, and city dwellers looking for more land away from it all, developers Kickerillo Companies and local businessman Bill Bean are offering lot sizes ranging from 1.5 to more than 3.5 acres.

Each lot is prepped for natural gas and fiber optic cable; prices range between $300,000 and $690,000. Those interested in the custom builds should note that the development requires at least 4,500 square feet for one-story plans and at least 5,000 square feet for two-story homes.

Builders slated for thus far are Kickerillo Companies, Jeff Paul Homes, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes, per a press release. “This land truly takes your breath away,” said Kelli Kickerillo, CEO of Kickerillo Companies, in a statement. “It is an escape from the city set on some of the most beautiful property that we have seen.”

Stallion Lakes — so named for a horse, Sampson, owned by Bean and Kickerillo — will also be a draw for current and future members of the nearby Clubs at Houston Oaks, a sprawling, premier golf and sporting club sitting on nearly 1,000 acres of countryside, that also offers equestrian activities, fishing, wine programs, and more.

Hockley, meanwhile, is growing in popularity for those looking for an escape from big-city life and small-town charm. Popular draws include golf, nature fun, the Oil Ranch oil facility and amusement park, and Fairfield Town Center.