4400 Camellia Ln.

Bellaire, TX 77401

Neighborhood: Bellaire

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 5,980

Beds: 5-6

Baths: 6

Price: $2, 550,000

The lowdown: This stunning, custom-built home is located on a prime 13,050-square-foot corner lot just steps from Evelyn's Park. Designed by Todd Rice and built by Gary Lee with Watermark Builders, this home features a spacious, light-filled floorpan that includes a game room, media room, bar area, and study, as well as the option for two first-floor bedrooms.

The gourmet kitchen is gorgeous with a gray and white palette, plus a huge island, two dishwashers, and three ovens — you'll definitely be hosting Thanksgiving for the foreseeable future. The den features a limestone fireplace, reclaimed beams, white oak floors, and overlooks pool. A handy mudroom, dog room, and dog run are located off the three-car garage.

Additional features include a slate roof, invaluable mosquito system, summer kitchen, and surveillance system. The pool, covered terrace with fireplace, and sport court are spectacular for those who love to spend time outside. Located on one of Bellaire's most sought-after streets, this beautiful home is truly a gem.

---

This home is on the market with Lee Kaplan of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.