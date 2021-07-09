Luxurious new development unlocks lofty living in River Oaks

Houston’s most tony and desirable neighborhood is home to a posh new residential community. Alta River Oaks is bringing lofty, lock-and-leave living to the area, courtesy of developer Wood Partners.

The property, located at 3636 W Dallas St., boasts 364 multifamily units with floorplans ranging from one to three-bedrooms. Inside, leasable residences are marked by high ceilings (10 to 13 feet). Kitchens feature stainless steel GE appliances (front control convection gas ranges), quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and designer cabinetry.

En suite bathrooms feature quartz countertops, illuminated mirrors, and modern tile bath and shower surrounds, press materials note. Options include integrated smart home technology, such as a voice assistant, smart thermostats, light switches, and electrical outlets.

As for amenities, residents can expect a resort-style pool and sundeck, an expansive outdoor entertainment space with grilling stations, generous seating, and a gathering terrace. A fitness studio features a yoga room, Precor cardio theater featuring touch-screen connectivity, Precor weight stations, and conditioning equipment.

Chilling out comes easy at the clubroom, which offers plush seating, televisions, a game area, and a stylish speakeasy space. A sky lounge provides sweeping views of nearby Buffalo Bayou Park and cityscapes.

Importantly for fur parents, Alta River Oaks bills itself as a luxe “pet-friendly” environment.

“Opening the doors to Alta River Oaks marks the culmination of several years of hard work executed by an excellent team,” said Bart Barrett, managing director for Wood Partners. “Houston has been, and continues to be, a major focus for Wood Partners, and we are very proud of the communities we’ve created. We are delighted to celebrate the grand opening of Alta River Oaks as a first-class development in a first-class location.”

Leasing, rates, and more information can be found at www.altariveroaks.com.